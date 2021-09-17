Frontenacs win big in first preseason game

Although it was only an Ontario Hockey League preseason game the Kingston Frontenacs perhaps gave fans a glimpse of their offensive prowess Thursday night in Peterborough.

Kingston scored early and often in a 9-2 road win over the Petes.

The Frontenacs led 5-0 after the first period, played a scoreless second period before adding four more goals in the third period.

Frontenacs 2020 first-round selection Paul Ludwinski scored a hat trick, with 2021 fourth-round selection Christopher Thibodeau scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist and overage player Lucas Edmonds scoring a goal and adding two assists.

Also scoring for Kingston was Shane Wright along with rookies Jackson Stewart and Gage Heyes.

Scoring from Peterborough was Justin Dezote and Jack Falkner.

Overage goalie Ryan Dugas played the entire game for the Frontenacs.

There are limited tickets available for Saturday’s preseason game at the Leon’s Centre against the Ottawa 67’s.

