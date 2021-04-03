Huskies fall one win short of advancing to NCAA final
Article content
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament run for Kingston’s Aaliyah Edwards and the University of Connecticut Huskies came to an end Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
The Arizona Wildcats used stifling defence and timely scoring to defeat the Huskies, 69-59, in the semifinals.
Huskies fall one win short of advancing to NCAA final Back to video
It was UConn’s fourth consecutive loss in the Final Four — from 2017 to 2019 and now Friday night. The tournament wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Huskies never led in the game, with Arizona getting off to a 6-0 start and leading 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats stretched their lead to 10 points, 32-22, late in the second quarter.
UConn wasn’t able to get any scoring rhythm in the second half. The Huskies drew within five of the Wildcatspoints halfway through the third quarter, but Arizona pulled away later in the quarter to go up 48-34, its largest lead of the game.
Advertisement
Article content
The Huskies went on a 5-0 run before the quarter was over and trailed 48-41 early in the fourth.
Freshman Paige Bueckers’ three-point basket with 1:25 remaining got the Huskies within five points, but Arizona held on for the win.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was Aari McDonald with 26 points.
Christyn Williams scored 20 points for UConn but fouled out with just under four minutes remaining. Bueckers, named AP National Player of the Year on Wednesday, scored 18 points for UConn.
In 33 minutes of playing time, Edwards went 3-for-6 from the field and 2-for-4 in free throws for a total of eight points. The freshman also pulled down seven rebounds, six on the defensive side of the ball, and took four fouls.
Overall this season, Connecticut went 28-2.
Arizona moves on to play Stanford for the national championship on Sunday. Stanford beat South Carolina, 66-65, in the other semifinal on Friday.