Article content

The NCAA women’s basketball tournament run for Kingston’s Aaliyah Edwards and the University of Connecticut Huskies came to an end Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Arizona Wildcats used stifling defence and timely scoring to defeat the Huskies, 69-59, in the semifinals.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Huskies fall one win short of advancing to NCAA final Back to video

It was UConn’s fourth consecutive loss in the Final Four — from 2017 to 2019 and now Friday night. The tournament wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies never led in the game, with Arizona getting off to a 6-0 start and leading 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats stretched their lead to 10 points, 32-22, late in the second quarter.

UConn wasn’t able to get any scoring rhythm in the second half. The Huskies drew within five of the Wildcatspoints halfway through the third quarter, but Arizona pulled away later in the quarter to go up 48-34, its largest lead of the game.