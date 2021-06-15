Jim Hulton, former Kingston Frontenacs coach, named Quebec league coach of the year

Wolfe Island native Jim Hulton has been named Quebec Major Junior League coach of the year.

In an abbreviated season due to the pandemic, Hulton led the Charlottetown Islanders to a won-lost record of 35-5 and first place overall in the 16-team league.

In the playoffs, the Islanders knocked out the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in three straight games in the first round before falling in five games to the Victoriaville Tigers.

Hulton, 52, coached in the Ontario Hockey League from the 1997-98 season until 2007-08. In that time, he coached the Kingston Frontenacs for three seasons from 2003-04 to 2005-06.

He also coached the Mississauga IceDogs and Belleville Bulls. He was an assistant coach for the North Bay Centennials and co-coach of the Mississauga St. Michaels Majors.

He also coached the junior A Kingston Voyageurs and served as head coach of the Royal Military College Paladins for one season and the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League for two seasons.

For three seasons, from 2008-09 to 2010-11, he was an assistant coach with the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers.

Hulton has coached Charlottetown for six seasons with an overall regular-season record of 240 wins, 158 losses and 30 overtime/shootout losses.

The other nominees for the QMJHL Ron-Lapointe Trophy were Steve Hartley of the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Daniel Renaud of the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

