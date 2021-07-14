The Kingston Frontenacs wasted little time finding a new head coach, promoting associate coach Luca Caputi to the top job Wednesday morning.

The team announced Caputi would take over for Paul McFarland, who resigned as Frontenacs coach and general manager last week after accepting a coaching role with the NHL expansion Seattle Kraken.

Kingston Frontenacs name Caputi new head coach

Caputi has been an associate coach with the Frontenacs for the past three seasons.

General manager Kory Cooper said in a news release that despite many candidates, Caputi stood out.

“Upon receiving, reviewing and speaking with many qualified candidates for the head coaching position, it brought me back to Luca as the choice to lead our team,” Cooper said.

The team has called a news conference for 10 a.m. to introduce Caputi as the new head coach.

More to come.