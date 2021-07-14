This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Kingston Frontenacs promote associate coach Caputi to head coach

Kingston Frontenacs promote associate coach Caputi to head coach

Article content In the end, the Kingston Frontenacs did not have to look very far to select the 21st head coach in team history.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Ontario Hockey League team decided to promote from within by promoting associate coach Luca Caputi to head coach to replace coach and general manager Paul McFarland. Kory Cooper was promoted to general manager last week. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Frontenacs promote associate coach Caputi to head coach Back to video Both positions were occupied by McFarland, who is leaving the organization to become an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken, an expansion team in the National Hockey League. Cooper and Caputi were introduced to local media at the Delta Kingston Waterfront Hotel on Wednesday morning. Caputi, 32, a native of Toronto, played four seasons in the OHL for the Mississauga and Niagara Ice Dogs and was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round, 111th overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He played 36 career NHL games with Pittsburgh and Toronto scoring three goals and six assists. He joined the Frontenacs prior to the 2018-19 season to work with then-head coach Kurtis Foster. Before that he was an assistant coach with the Guelph Storm for three seasons. In his first speech as head coach Caputi said he looks forward to building onto the foundation that’s already in place. “Over the last year, our staff led by Paul McFarland were able in uncertain times to raise the standard and the bar on what it means to be a part of the Frontenac family.” Caputi was in on the majority of Zoom calls that McFarland ran with the current players during the COVID-19 pandemic when the entire 2020-21 OHL season was wiped out.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Through technology, we were able to instil a culture, a structure and an individual path for each player moving forward,” Caputi said. “Our habits and standards we will live by day in and day out will drive our structure. It is our job as a staff to continue to live up to that standard each and every day.” Photo by Ian MacAlpine / Ian MacAlpine/The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network “What we’ve all realized during the pandemic is what a privilege the game of hockey is. Being able to come to a hockey rink whether you’re a player, a staff member or a fan is special,” he said. “Our goal is to make our fans and the City of Kingston proud in everything we do both on and off the ice. Our staff will not be outworked, our team will not be outworked.” Cooper, who was appointed to his new role as general manager just over a week ago said his first priority was to find a new head coach. “With all the qualified candidates it certainly was a bit of a process but something we wanted to move forward relatively quick,” Cooper said. “I kept coming back to the same guy and that being Luca. His passion, his work ethic, his ability to be able to communicate with our players is something that was really clear to me over the past season.” “I didn’t want to lose sight of all the work our players and staff put in over the year, it was very important and Luca was certainly a big part of that,” he said. “This decision ultimately allows us to move forward seamlessly with the message that we put out there to our players as far as our culture goes, our identity, our structure and our style of play,” he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the question and answer period of the conference, Caputi said he took an active part in the team’s Zoom calls. “We were heavily involved in virtual calls with our team anywhere from a fitness standpoint, player development or a structured piece. Our kids are set up for success right away I believe. Through the whole pandemic our staff worked in unison in case there was a start to the season we were ready and prepared,” he said. “We did a lot of things other teams were not able to do.” Caputi was asked if there was a coach he’s played for or knows he would model his coaching style after. “Paul McFarland,” he said without hesitation. “It’s his level of detail, his ability to make people around him better, Caputi said. “In these uncertain times I didn’t even coach a game with him but I feel I’m way further ahead than I was a year ago,” he said. “I consider him a friend at this point but at the same time his ability to teach is something special, not only our staff members would attest to that but our players, they got better without having been on the ice in Kingston.” McFarland, who is still in Kingston prior to moving to Seattle later this summer, said he was excited Cooper and Caputi are taking over his dual role with the team. “I got to know them very well over the last year. They’re both very deserving of this opportunity and especially Luca I think he’s going to do a great job.” McFarland said he was impressed with Caputi’s work ethic, attention to detail and how he relates to the players.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “He’s going to be a perfect fit for this organization.” McFarland said he’ll follow the Frontenacs season from the West Coast. “In Seattle I’ll be three hours behind so it’ll be easy to follow along.” Myself and my family, we’ll be Frontenacs for life.” Owner and governor Doug Springer said he was thrilled with the way the situation of replacing McFarland has worked out. “To have had the time for these guys to learn under Paul has been exceptional,” Springer said. “We knew the day would come again when Paul would be leaving but we just didn’t anticipate it would be this soon but that being said we feel very comfortable with our situation. There was never any worry after Paul informed me knowing full well that we had great people in our organization.” “We want to win,” Caputi said, we also want to continue to develop a culture of young men that are set up for success in whatever avenue life takes them after their time here in Kingston.” “I’m excited to work with each and every one of them when we get our skates back on the ice here August.” Training camp for the Frontenacs opens at the Leon’s Centre on August 30 and the regular season starts on Oct. 8. Photo by Ian MacAlpine / Ian MacAlpine/Kingston Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network imacalpine@postmedia.com Twitter.com/IanMacAlpine We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston