Kingston Ponies to opt out of National Capital Baseball League in 2021

The Kingston Ponies will not be taking the field for a second consecutive National Capital Baseball League season.

Player-manager Ross Graham said in an interview on Tuesday that the team will opt out of the bubble format the league is proposing because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Ponies are taking advantage of an opt-out option for this season without having to reapply to join the league next year.

At a recent meeting, league officials were proposing teams play in a three-team bubble. Teams would play each other twice in a two-week period of time then switch bubbles.

“There was some uncertainty whether there had to be a seven-day gap between bubbles,” Graham said. “For us, it just wasn’t going to work out. It was complicated with our travel and depending on how many games they had to try and cram into one week.

“There also wasn’t a firm commitment from every team whether they were willing to travel to Kingston.

“We’re not the only team that’s opting out for the season,” Graham added. “During the meeting when they asked, it was about 80 per cent of the teams were unsure whether they were going to play.”

The only statement on the NCBL website said league organizers are still unsure of playing in 2021. The league cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.