Kingston's Noah Steele cruises to professional golf tournament victory

On Sunday the 23 year-old Kingston amateur golfer finished at 23 under par to win the PGA Tour Canada’s Osprey Valley Open at the Heathlands course at TPC Toronto in Caledon.

Steele birdied five of the first eight holes on Sunday, and won by six-strokes over fellow amateur Etienne Papineau of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

Steele, a member of Golf Canada’s national team, shot a final round of 66 (5-under) to clinch the victory

“It has not sunk in yet,” Steele said on the PGA Tour Canada website. “I’m super, super thankful to be in the position that I’m in, and I was able to really enjoy the week and enjoy the day. I was able to smile out there and enjoy it and play good golf, which was great.”

Steele is a graduate of Sam Houston State where he played NCAA golf.

“To win a professional event in the way that I did—I think more so the things that I proved to myself this week, and just believing in my ability was huge,” said Steele. “It’s at the top, so I’m thankful to have won this week.”

Out of the tournament’s 72 holes, Steele recorded 22 birdies, a pair of eagles and just three bogeys.

