Kingston's Team McDonald looking for new skip

Team McDonald is looking for a new skip and a new team name.

The curling team, which includes three members who reside in the Kingston area, announced skip Scott McDonald’s departure on social media on Tuesday.

“We would like to share that Scott McDonald will not be playing with the team next season and is pursuing other opportunities. The remaining members of the team will be providing a roster update when possible,” a statement on the team’s Twitter page said.

Other members of the team are lead Scott Chadwick, second Wes Forget and third Jonathan Beuk.

McDonald, who lives near London, and his team won the 2019 Ontario Tankard in Elmira with a 9-0 record, defeating former world champion Glenn Howard 8-6 in the semifinal and John Epping 8-2 in the final.

McDonald went on to compete in the 2019 Tim Horton’s Brier in Brandon, Man., and made the championship pool before tying Manitoba for fifth place and missing the four-team playoff round.

In 2020, McDonald lost in the semifinal of the Ontario Tankard to Howard and failed to qualify for the 2020 Brier in Kingston.

In the 2021 Brier in Calgary, McDonald was invited to skip for Nova Scotia, while Beuk played third for New Brunswick.

Both Ontario curlers played under a rule that teams can bring in one out-of-province player.