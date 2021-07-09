Local hockey player to explore changing sports through training program
Kingston’s Scout Watkins Southward, a 20-year-old winger with the Queen’s Gaels women’s hockey team, is taking up an off-season sport that may one day become her ticket to competing in the Summer Olympics.
Watkins Southward has joined the RBC Training Ground program as a prospective cyclist.
The program tests athletes in a talent search for such sports as rowing, canoe-kayak, rugby, freestyle skiing and cycling, then selects the athletes it would like to put in the respective national program.
RBC funds up to 30 of these athletes a year, paying for travel, equipment, coaching and other expenses.
Kingston’s Ryan Gibson, 23, who was also a hockey player, was selected for the RBC program in 2019 for speedskating and is currently training at the Calgary Olympic Oval.
According to Gibson’s RBC Training Ground profile, his next competition is scheduled to be the Calgary Oval Summer Classic, a long-track event from Aug. 27 to 29.
He is not quite ready for the Winter Olympics in China next year, his profile said, but he is tracking towards the 2026 Milan/Cortina Olympics.
In an interview on Monday, Watkins Southward said she’ll be training to become a cyclist but wants to finish her career with the Gaels before changing sports.
She is early in the training ground process and eventually will be invited to a track to meet with coaches and see how she feels on a bike, along with doing some more basic sport testing.
Watkins Southward will be playing her second season with the Gaels after a year off of hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the cancellation of all university sports.
A former captain of the Kingston Jr. Ice Wolves, in 2019-20 she scored three goals (including two game winners) and added one assist in 24 games for the Gaels.
Watkins Southward gets her first name from a young female character in the novel To Kill a Mockingbird.
“As I’ve read the book, I do feel I resemble Scout, the character,” she said in an interview. “She’s super strong-willed, somewhat mischievous, does her own thing, forages her own path and stands up for what she believes in.”
Already a multi-sport athlete, Watkins Southward played on La Salle Secondary School’s girls hockey, soccer, volleyball, skiing and basketball teams during her time there. She also won a provincial high school gold medal in downhill slalom.
With no hockey to play last season and training hard for whatever was to come, Watkins Southward decided to apply for the RBC Training Ground program.
“It made sense. It can’t hurt to give it a go,” she said. “We’ll see how this goes and where it goes.”
She said her training for hockey also helps with training for cycling. She doesn’t own a racing bike yet and isn’t sure what type of bike racing she’ll be doing.
“All I know is I was contacted by Cycling Canada and they are the ones who are assessing me for the opportunity I was given,” she said.
Watkins Southward did her first training session in March and is scheduled for the second round later this summer. If she rates higher against other people taking part in the program, she’ll be offered a position with Cycling Canada.
“Once we see the results from the second tryout, that’s when I’ll start training specifically for cycling,” she said.
If successful with the program, Watkins Southward may be asked to join Cycling Canada while she’s still playing hockey for the Gaels.
“I would love this opportunity. Of course, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime and I would be extremely excited and thankful for it, but I’m going try to finish my years here at Queen’s with hockey and see if I can balance the two,” she said.
She said if that were the case, she would like to train for cycling in the summer and still play hockey in the fall and winter.
“If that’s not possible, then it’s definitely a decision I will have to make, but at this point in time I’m not seeing myself giving up hockey and I’m still hoping to keep on with this,” she said.
In 2020-21, Watkins Southward did a lot of weight training and is now a certified personal trainer and is organizing her own training program.
“I’ve been training really, really hard through the last year and got some ice for practices so that was great,” she said. “It was a year to kind of focus on development, focus on your goal and what you want to achieve for this coming year.”
Watkins Southward said she wants to come into this year with the Gaels at her peak performance rather than waiting to get in shape at training camp.
“Hopefully I’ll be more of a threat on the ice,” she said.
