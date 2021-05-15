Brash has stunning start to Minor League Baseball season

Article content

Right-handed pitcher Matt Brash of Kingston has made only two mound appearances to date this season, but his small sample size statistics have been raising eyebrows, at least among some mlb.com correspondents.

Brash, playing for the Everett (Wash.) AquaSox in the High-A West league, has struck out a stunning 16 batters in seven innings overall, for an eye-popping average of 20.6 Ks per nine-inning game.

Put another way, of the 21 outs he has recorded in two outings, 16 have come via punchout.

A standout with Niagara University from 2017 to 2019, Brash, who turned 23 this past Wednesday, was a fourth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

He was dealt to the Seattle Mariners just before the trade deadline on Aug. 31, 2020, as a somewhat little-known commodity, having made just five appearances at the Rookie and Class A levels with San Diego affiliates in 2019 before being shut down to rest his arm.

The COVID-19 pandemic then forced the cancellation of Minor League Baseball in 2020.

Brash’s value took a huge rise pretty early this year when he made his first appearance on the Mariners Top 30 Prospects list, unveiled by MLB Pipeline on March 19.