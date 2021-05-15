Brash has stunning start to Minor League Baseball season
Right-handed pitcher Matt Brash of Kingston has made only two mound appearances to date this season, but his small sample size statistics have been raising eyebrows, at least among some mlb.com correspondents.
Brash, playing for the Everett (Wash.) AquaSox in the High-A West league, has struck out a stunning 16 batters in seven innings overall, for an eye-popping average of 20.6 Ks per nine-inning game.
Put another way, of the 21 outs he has recorded in two outings, 16 have come via punchout.
A standout with Niagara University from 2017 to 2019, Brash, who turned 23 this past Wednesday, was a fourth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
He was dealt to the Seattle Mariners just before the trade deadline on Aug. 31, 2020, as a somewhat little-known commodity, having made just five appearances at the Rookie and Class A levels with San Diego affiliates in 2019 before being shut down to rest his arm.
The COVID-19 pandemic then forced the cancellation of Minor League Baseball in 2020.
Brash’s value took a huge rise pretty early this year when he made his first appearance on the Mariners Top 30 Prospects list, unveiled by MLB Pipeline on March 19.
He sits at No. 30 among players in a minor-league system that was ranked No. 3 overall by MLB Pipeline on March 21, with his estimated time of arrival in the majors projected to be 2024.
Being a member of the AquaSox definitely won’t be bad for the 6-1, 170-pound hurler’s exposure, either. The Everett squad has been ranked No. 2 among Minor League Baseball’s “Most loaded MiLB rosters,” featuring 13 of Seattle’s Top 30 Prospects as of May 4. The AquaSox, not surprisingly, are off to an 8-2 start heading into Saturday night’s game.
Brash also received a welcome boost personally on Thursday when, in a story on mlb.com, he was named Seattle’s prospect who has the best chance at being an MLB closer some day.
That story appeared two days after Brash’s second trip to the hill of the season, this past Tuesday in Everett’s home opener. In a four-inning relief appearance in a 13-3 thumping of the Tri-City Dust Devils (Pasco, Wash.), he was nothing short of fantastic, fanning a whopping 10 batters while giving up just one hit and walking three in a performance that earned him a save.
In his first appearance with the AquaSox, on May 4, he had a bit of a rough outing as the team’s opening-day starter, allowing three earned runs on five hits in three innings and being tagged with the loss in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Hillsboro (Ore.) Hops. He did, however, still manage to accumulate six strikeouts in those three innings.
In his seven innings overall, Brash has given up six hits (.214 opponent batting average), three walks (1.29 WHIP) and three earned runs (3.86 ERA) to go along with the remarkable 16 strikeouts.