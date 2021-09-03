Brash pitches bulk of combined no-hitter
Article content
Starry right-hander Matt Brash of Kingston has made Thursdays must-see baseball for fans of Minor League Baseball’s Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
Advertisement
Article content
Starting exclusively on Thursdays since his promotion to AA eight weeks ago, the Seattle Mariners No. 10 prospect has confounded batters on a regular basis while putting together a portfolio of remarkable mound performances.
Brash pitches bulk of combined no-hitter Back to video
This past Thursday night in a 6-0 home-field win over the Wichita Wind Surge, the 23-year-old went from hard to solve to impossible to solve as he and two Arkansas relievers combined for a nine-inning no-hitter.
Brash flashed perfection through the first six innings, retiring 18 consecutive batters, including 11 via strikeout, marking the third consecutive start in which he has recorded double-digit strikeouts.
Brash fanned the first five batters he faced and also seven of the first eight and 10 of the first 13.
After six perfect frames, he took the mound in the seventh but was lifted after walking the lead-off batter and pushing his pitch count to 90 (60 strikes).
Nate Fisher entered the game and pitched two perfect innings, followed by a somewhat rocky hitless ninth from Dayeison Arias that included two walks.
The win upped Brash’s record to 3-1 and lowered his earned-run average to a microscopic 1.64. In 44 innings, he has allowed just 22 hits and eight earned runs, issued 16 walks and struck out 69, or 14.1 per nine innings. His WHIP is a sterling 0.86.
Interestingly, the no-hitter came in a personal even-numbered start (eight) with Arkansas. In a total of four even-numbered Brash starts, he has posted eye-popping stats over 24 innings.
Advertisement
Article content
Along with going 3-1 — which included a seven-inning one-hitter in which he didn’t give up a hit until there was one out in the seventh — he has surrendered only five hits, just one earned run and has issued seven walks while striking out 38. His ERA and WHIP in that time are both stunning, 0.38 and 0.50, respectively.
In Brash’s other four starts, totalling 20 innings, he’s allowed 17 hits, seven earned runs, nine walks and has struck out 31, for an ERA of 3.15 and a WHIP of 1.30.
He will likely make his next start on Thursday, Sept. 9, in Springfield, Mo., against the Cardinals. Arkansas (57-48) is currently second in the Double-A Central North Division while Springfield (39-66) is fifth in the five-team division, and last overall in the 10-team loop.
Brash started the season in High-A ball with the Everett (Wash.) AquaSox, pitching to a 3-2 record in 10 appearances (nine starts) and boasting a 2.55 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. He struck out 62 in 41.1 innings (13.5 per nine innings).