Now that the early auditions for the 2021-22 edition of the Kingston Frontenacs are over, team officials are focusing on preparing the remaining 26 players for the team’s four-game pre-season schedule.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Currently, the Frontenacs are carrying 15 forwards, seven defencemen and, sharing space in a crowded crease, four goaltenders.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frontenacs have roster decisions still to make Back to video

The Frontenacs open their pre-season schedule in Peterborough on Thursday, Sept. 16, followed by a home game at the Leon’s Centre on Saturday, Sept. 18, against Ottawa.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. the Petes visit the Leon’s Centre, while the Frontenacs travel to Ottawa to play the 67’s on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to conclude the pre-season set.

Head coach Luca Caputi said that, as of Wednesday, he and the coaching staff have conducted five practices with the 26 players still at training camp.

The Frontenacs have signed five 2020 Ontario Hockey League Priority selections: centre Paul Ludwinski, the team’s first-round choice; forward Nathan Poole and defenceman Thomas Budnick, who were third-round selections; and forwards Jackson Stewart and Gage Heyes, who were fourth- and fifth-round picks, respectively.

Kingston also has five 2021 priority selection picks with the team: forward Matthew Soto, the first-round pick; second-rounders forward Mitchell Brooks and defenceman Quinton Burns; and fourth-rounders forward Christopher Thibodeau and goaltender Mason Vaccari.

“They’ve been good,” Caputi said of the 2021 selections. “All of them have earned the right to be here and to play with us through the pre-season. Birth certificates don’t matter much to us. We’ll just dress the best 20 that give us the best shot to win on Oct. 8.