Frontenacs star Shane Wright looks forward to 'seeing what we can do'
Entering the most important year of his junior hockey career, Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright said he feels a little pressure with the constant chatter about him being the favourite to be picked first overall in the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft.
But the 17-year-old Burlington native doesn’t want that talk to get in the way of his goals of improving his play on the ice and leading the Frontenacs to a successful season.
Frontenacs star Shane Wright looks forward to 'seeing what we can do' Back to video
“I’m trying to not focus too much on that. I just want to focus on coming to the rink every day, try to be a good teammate and be good around the guys in the room, learn from the coaches and just try to go about my business and try not to put too much pressure on myself,” Wright said in a phone interview after the team’s first scrimmage on Wednesday morning.
“We’re all excited to finally be here in Kingston and to be here for camp.”
After being away from Kingston since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright came to camp this week two inches taller and added 15 pounds of muscle.
“I’m pretty happy I grew a few inches, and obviously it’s nice to gain some weight in the off-season as well. I had quite a few months to work out and get bigger and build that muscle up,” he said.
Wright is now six-foot-one and weighs 185 pounds.
While Wright didn’t see any Ontario Hockey League action in 2020-21, he had a busier winter and spring than his teammates, with the world junior selection camp and under-18 world championship on his plate.
Wright was a late cut from the Canadian world junior team, but he was named captain of the under-18 squad and led it to the gold medal in May at the tournament in Texas.
“I really enjoyed that moment and that experience,” he said.
Wright said it was good to get on the ice with the world junior players last December as well.
“To see those top players in the age group, like Kirby Dach and Dylan Cousins, at the world juniors, it was good for me to compete against those guys and compare myself against them,” he said.
Wright believes the team in 2021-22 can be a contender.
“I’m really excited for what we have this year,” he said. “I think we have a really good team. We have a good group of guys and a great coaching staff and support staff as well, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can do this year and hopefully make a run for the championship.
After being selected first overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection after being granted exceptional status and being a year younger than the rest of the draft-eligible player pool, Wright led the 2019-20 team with an underage rookie franchise record total of 66 points in 58 games. His goal total of 39 also topped the squad and was an overall rookie franchise high.
Camp Notes
• The past three Frontenacs first-round selections — Wright in 2019, Paul Ludwinski in 2020 and 2021 selection Matthew Soto — played mostly on the same scrimmage line for Team Stewart in the morning scrimmage. Soto set up Ludwinski in the second period with a crisp pass from the sideboards and Ludwinski’s quick wristshot hit the top corner of the net behind goaltender Gage Stewart.
• Team Stewart beat Team Robertson 5-4 in Wednesday morning’s scrimmage. Scoring for Team Stewart were Ludwinski and Chris Thibodeau, with two goals each, and Izayah Luddington, with a single. Overage candidate Lucas Edmonds scored two goals for Team Robertson, with singles coming from veteran Jordan Frasca and defenceman Nolan McKibbin.
• As a tribute to former Frontenacs coach and general manager Larry Mavety, the Leon’s Centre ice has “Mav” etched in gold lettering behind each net, “Larry” on the ice in front of the Frontenacs bench and “Mavety” in front of the visitors bench. Mavety died on Dec. 4 at the age of 78.
• The first scrimmage was fairly tame, with no penalties called on either side. The biggest hit came from 2020 third-round selection Thomas Budnick of Team Robertson, who laid an open-ice hit on 2021 U18 selection Connor Hunt.
