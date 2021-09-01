Frontenacs star Shane Wright looks forward to 'seeing what we can do'

Entering the most important year of his junior hockey career, Kingston Frontenacs forward Shane Wright said he feels a little pressure with the constant chatter about him being the favourite to be picked first overall in the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

But the 17-year-old Burlington native doesn’t want that talk to get in the way of his goals of improving his play on the ice and leading the Frontenacs to a successful season.

“I’m trying to not focus too much on that. I just want to focus on coming to the rink every day, try to be a good teammate and be good around the guys in the room, learn from the coaches and just try to go about my business and try not to put too much pressure on myself,” Wright said in a phone interview after the team’s first scrimmage on Wednesday morning.

“We’re all excited to finally be here in Kingston and to be here for camp.”

After being away from Kingston since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright came to camp this week two inches taller and added 15 pounds of muscle.

“I’m pretty happy I grew a few inches, and obviously it’s nice to gain some weight in the off-season as well. I had quite a few months to work out and get bigger and build that muscle up,” he said.

Wright is now six-foot-one and weighs 185 pounds.

While Wright didn’t see any Ontario Hockey League action in 2020-21, he had a busier winter and spring than his teammates, with the world junior selection camp and under-18 world championship on his plate.

Wright was a late cut from the Canadian world junior team, but he was named captain of the under-18 squad and led it to the gold medal in May at the tournament in Texas.

“I really enjoyed that moment and that experience,” he said.

Wright said it was good to get on the ice with the world junior players last December as well.