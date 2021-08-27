By the time Kingston Frontenacs veterans and a double set of rookies hit the ice next week for training camp, it will be 517 days since the last time a Frontenac has skated on the ice at the Leon’s Centre.

That day was Thursday, March 12, 2020, and the Frontenacs were preparing for a Friday evening home game against the Hamilton Bulldogs that never happened.

Frontenacs to open training camp on Monday

As everyone knows, COVID-19 ended up cancelling the rest of the 2019-20 season, playoffs and the Memorial Cup and wiped out all Ontario Hockey League play in 2020-21.

But as a sign of normalcy, the Frontenacs are preparing for a full 68-game season, albeit only against Eastern Conference teams.

While COVID-19 safety protocols are still on the mind of Frontenacs management, newly minted general manager Kory Cooper and coach Luca Caputi can also focus on preseason hockey-related issues.

Kingston fans will not be able to see one of the league’s anticipated top lines in action until after the start of the season as 19-year-old right-winger Zayde Wisdom will miss considerable time rehabilitating from a shoulder injury discovered during the Canadian junior evaluation camp earlier this summer.

Wisdom played on a line with Shane Wright at centre and European import Martin Chromiak on the left side for the last half of the 2019-20 season, and the line immediately clicked, accounting for most of the team’s scoring in shortened 2019-20 OHL schedule.

In 2019-20, Wisdom was almost a point per game player scoring 29 goals and 59 points in 62 games.

Wisdom was selected in the fourth round, 94th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Last season, he played 28 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers top affiliate, and in 18 games he scored seven goals and 18 points.