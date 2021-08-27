Frontenacs to open training camp on Monday
By the time Kingston Frontenacs veterans and a double set of rookies hit the ice next week for training camp, it will be 517 days since the last time a Frontenac has skated on the ice at the Leon’s Centre.
That day was Thursday, March 12, 2020, and the Frontenacs were preparing for a Friday evening home game against the Hamilton Bulldogs that never happened.
As everyone knows, COVID-19 ended up cancelling the rest of the 2019-20 season, playoffs and the Memorial Cup and wiped out all Ontario Hockey League play in 2020-21.
But as a sign of normalcy, the Frontenacs are preparing for a full 68-game season, albeit only against Eastern Conference teams.
While COVID-19 safety protocols are still on the mind of Frontenacs management, newly minted general manager Kory Cooper and coach Luca Caputi can also focus on preseason hockey-related issues.
Kingston fans will not be able to see one of the league’s anticipated top lines in action until after the start of the season as 19-year-old right-winger Zayde Wisdom will miss considerable time rehabilitating from a shoulder injury discovered during the Canadian junior evaluation camp earlier this summer.
Wisdom played on a line with Shane Wright at centre and European import Martin Chromiak on the left side for the last half of the 2019-20 season, and the line immediately clicked, accounting for most of the team’s scoring in shortened 2019-20 OHL schedule.
In 2019-20, Wisdom was almost a point per game player scoring 29 goals and 59 points in 62 games.
Wisdom was selected in the fourth round, 94th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Last season, he played 28 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers top affiliate, and in 18 games he scored seven goals and 18 points.
Cooper said in an interview that Wisdom had surgery performed in Philadelphia under the supervision of the Flyers’ doctors and will be staying down there while he recovers and rehabilitates. He said there’s no scheduled date for his return to Kingston.
“We’ll just see how it progresses as far as a timeline goes. We expect it to be some time, it’s not going to be something that’s relatively quick but we’re excited for when he is close and ready to go he’ll be back here in a Kingston uniform,” he said.
The Frontenacs at one point had eight overage players (2001 birth years) on their roster, but Cooper has been able to drop the number to five by trading forward Nick Wong to the Saginaw Spirit for a sixth-round selection in 2023 and waiving forwards Lucas Rowe and Dustin Hutton.
“Nick deserves to play in the OHL and we have a lot of overage options and we wanted to make sure we found Nick a good home,” Cooper said.
Overage players expected at camp are goaltender Ryan Dugas, defencemen Evan Brand, Lucas Peric and forwards Jordan Frasca and Lucas Edmonds, who the Frontenacs drafted in the seventh round of the OHL Priority Selection in 2017. Edmonds, from North Bay, has spent the last five seasons playing in a Swedish junior league.
The Frontenacs can keep up to three overage players.
“We haven’t seen anybody in a couple of years, so we’re excited to get everybody into camp, not only the overagers but all the new players and see how everybody performs and to be able to evaluate during camp as what the best options are for the Kingston Frontenacs,” Cooper said.
Cooper, a former OHL and professional goaltender player and coach, is excited about is the goaltending position.
In addition to Dugas, the Frontenacs’ camp will also have 2021 European import selection Leevi Merilainen, 19, and an Ottawa Senators 2020 third-round draft pick, as well as 19-year-old Aidan Spooner and Mason Vaccari, 16, who was selected by the Frontenacs in June in the fourth round of the OHL Priority Selection.
“Goaltending is an area we believe we’ve really bolstered up over the course of this year,” Cooper said.
“I think it’s a position that could be an area of strength for our team and I think that bodes well for us in the upcoming season.”
Approximately 50 players, including returning Frontenacs and other hopefuls, will report on Monday, with on-ice sessions on Tuesday and scrimmages starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, members of the public will not be allowed to watch the scrimmages. Only players’ parents, billets, team staff and media will be allowed inside the Leon’s Centre.
