Frontenacs to play last pre-season home game Saturday night
The Kingston Frontenacs are preparing this week for their second of just two Ontario Hockey League pre-season home games on Saturday night at the Leon’s Centre.
Game time is 7 p.m., and attendance will be capped at 1,000 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The Frontenacs will be taking on the Peterborough Petes, who Kingston defeated 9-2 in Peterborough on Sept. 16.
Kingston’s roster will be bolstered by the return of a pair of players who attended National Hockey League rookie camps: defenceman Ethan Ritchie with the Carolina Hurricanes and forward Jordan Frasca with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Several Frontenacs were invited to NHL main camps, including goalie Leevi Merilainen (Ottawa Senators), defenceman Braden Hache (Florida Panthers), forwards Francesco Arcuri (Dallas Stars), Martin Chromiak (Los Angeles Kings) and Zayde Wisdom (Philadelphia Flyers). Wisdom is still with the Flyers while recovering from a shoulder injury.
The Frontenacs play their last of their four pre-season games in Ottawa against the 67’s on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The Frontenacs defeated Ottawa 5-1 on Sept. 18 in their first pre-season contest.
Kingston opens its 68-game regular season on Friday, Oct. 8, against the 67’s.
Frontenacs unveil new-ish logo
The Frontenacs have a new logo. Well, sort of. Rather than having a large black K on their predominantly white jersey and a large yellow K on their black jersey, the new logo will feature a gold finish. The Frontenacs will also be introducing a new secondary logo that pays tribute to the team’s past, bringing back the “spoked K” logo that was utilized on multiple occasions (1989 to 2000 and 2007 to 2012).
New video coach
The Frontenacs have hired Ethan O’Rourke as their new video coach. He replaces Troy Paquette, who served as video coach for two seasons. Paquette has taken up the video coaching position with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.
O’Rourke, 22, has already spent four seasons in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals as a scout.
“Ethan brings valuable experience and knowledge of the Ontario Hockey League and its players to the Kingston Frontenacs organization,” general manager Kory Cooper said in a statement. “We are excited to have Ethan as part of the team and we look forward to working with him moving forward.”
