Gaels quarterback throws two long TD passes in win over Carleton

Ian MacAlpine
Sep 19, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  2 minute read
Queen's Gaels' Walter Karabin (48) helps tackle Carleton Ravens running back Freud Cesar in Ontario University Athletics football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Queen's Gaels' Walter Karabin (48) helps tackle Carleton Ravens running back Freud Cesar in Ontario University Athletics football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Photo by Tim Austen /Carleton University

OTTAWA — Queen’s Gaels quarterback James Keenan threw two long touchdown passes to lead the Gaels to an 18-6 Ontario University Athletics football win over the Carleton Ravens on Saturday.

Playing in warm and sunny conditions, Keenan completed 12 of 20 passes for 170 yards in the team’s season-opening game.

The fourth-year pivot threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from the Carleton logo at centre field to Richard Burton, giving Queen’s an 18-6 lead it would hold on to. Burton was the Gaels’ top receiver on the day, catching four passes for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Queen’s Gaels’ Nolan Bedard runs with the ball as Carleton Ravens’ Carl Jonathan tries for the tackle in Ontario University Athletics football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Looking on is Gaels’ Auston Miller-Melancon. Queen’s won, 18-6.
Queen’s Gaels’ Nolan Bedard runs with the ball as Carleton Ravens’ Carl Jonathan tries for the tackle in Ontario University Athletics football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Looking on is Gaels’ Auston Miller-Melancon. Queen’s won, 18-6. Photo by Tim Austen /Carleton University

On the ground, running back Rasheed Tucker scampered for 79 yards on 14 carries while Keenan gained 39 yards on nine attempts running out of the pocket.

Carleton quarterback Tanner DeJong, a former Kingston Junior Gaels signal caller, went 19-for-33 for 294 yards through the air, but was kept moving in the pocket by the Gaels’ Anthony Federico, who had three of the Gaels’ four sacks.

In the first half, it appeared players on both sides of the ball were out of sync after not playing competitive football for two seasons.

Queen’s Gaels’ Richard Burton runs for yardage against the Carleton Ravens in Ontario University Athletics football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Queen’s Gaels’ Richard Burton runs for yardage against the Carleton Ravens in Ontario University Athletics football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Photo by Tim Austen /Carleton University

The Queen’s offence couldn’t get past midfield until the final five and a half minutes of the second quarter.

There was also a long list of penalties called, the majority against the home team. Fourteen penalties cost the Ravens 135 yards of field position while the Gaels had 11 infractions called for 84 yards.

Carleton got on the board first with a field goal with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

Queen’s was able to make it into Carleton’s end early in the second quarter after benefitting from a head-on-head penalty called on Carleton. Keenan then hit second-year Ben Langlois with a 40-yard pass for a touchdown.

The Gaels had a chance to extend their lead after linebacker Walter Karabin recovered a Ravens fumble on the Carleton five-yard line with one second left in the half. Queen’s head coach Steve Snyder elected to bring out the field goal team, but placekicker Nick Liberatore missed the attempt and Queen’s had to settle for a single point and a five-point halftime lead.

Liberatore redeemed himself early in the fourth quarter, kicking a 42-yard field goal into the wind.

Queens will take on the Ottawa Gee Gees next Saturday at 3 p.m. at Richardson Stadium.

Ottawa lost 11-10 to the Toronto Blues this past Saturday.

