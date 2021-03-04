Gananoque, South Grenville join Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League

Article content

The Eastern Ontario Super Hockey League, when it gets back on the ice, likely in the fall, will be making its presence felt in a big way, with the recent additions of Gananoque and South Grenville to push the number of franchises to 11.

“We’re ecstatic to add a team in that (Thousand Islands) area,” league president Mitch Gagne said recently about Gananoque’s entry, with the one-year anniversary of the last game played in the league rapidly approaching.

On March 6, 2020, in Carp, Gagne’s Cornwall Prowlers beat the West Carleton Rivermen in what was Game 7 of the final, for what was the conclusion of the four-team EOSHL’s inaugural campaign.

Few leagues have had so much growth during such a long time out. The only action has been in the virtual boardroom, but there’s been no shortage of it, with the EOSHL having nearly tripled in size without a single puck being dropped.

The league is for players 20 and older, with body contact, and, according to its Facebook page, is classified as senior A.

Six weeks ago, when the EOSHL welcomed the Chesterville-based North Dundas Rockets to the fold — a ninth team — Gagne hinted the loop would reach double digits before too long. And, in a social media post late in February, Gagne said an ownership group in Gananoque emerged, quickly had all its pucks in a row to meet EOSHL requirements, and its application was put to a vote and approved.