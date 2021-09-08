Golfers on course early as city championship resumes
Article content
It will be early to rise when the Kingston Men’s City Golf Championship resumes Saturday with its quarter-finals — and teeing off first will be arguably the feature match of the four head-to-head meetings.
Defending champion and three-time overall winner Jamaal Moussaoui (the No. 1 seed) and two-time title holder Tyler Sauerbrei (No. 9) will take their first swings at 7:30 a.m. at Garrison Golf and Curling Club.
Golfers on course early as city championship resumes Back to video
The other three quarter-finals will see Richard Lim (No. 4) face David McMullen (No. 5) in a 7:39 a.m. tee-off, one-time champ Drew Mayhew (No. 2) take on Jordan Sinclair (No. 7) in a 7:48 a.m. start, and two-time winner Simon Reyers (No. 3) meet Jeff Crowe (No. 6) at 7:57 a.m.
The winners of the Moussaoui-Sauerbrei and Lim-McMullen matches will face off in the semifinals at 12:36 p.m., with the winners of the Mayhew-Sinclair and Reyers-Crowe matches teeing off at 12:45 p.m.
Early will also be the theme for the final, as the semifinal winners will tee it up on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., also at Garrison.