High school sports begin Monday without spectators

The Kingston and Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association confirmed this week that a return to fall sports, after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been approved by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health and the local school boards.

There is one caveat, however.

No spectators will be allowed to watch either indoor or outdoor games.

School board officials met with public health on Thursday and the decision to not have spectators in attendance was made, Frank Halligan, the KASSAA convener, said.

“The word back was that there will be no spectators outside and inside,” he said.

The Limestone District School Board and the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board will be sending letters home to parents explaining the decision, Halligan said.

“The letter will more fully explain this. Rather than just no, there will be an explanation with what the policy is right now,” he said.

“It’s great that we’ve been allowed to move forward next week and the priority is getting kids playing.”

Halligan said other participants in high school sports, such as officials and community coaches, have to be vaccinated to take part.

“We don’t want to do anything where the health unit will say, ‘That’s the wrong step and we’re not going to support sports anymore,” Halligan said.

Girls field hockey begins on Monday, Sept. 27, senior boys football starts on Wednesday, Sept. 29, boys volleyball begins on Thursday, Sept 30, girls basketball starts on Thursday, Sept 30, and junior boys football starts Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The boys and girls KASSAA golf championships are scheduled for Sept. 30 at Amherstview Golf Club. Cross-country running will also have some meets prior to the KASSAA championship in October.

All schedules are posted on the KASSAA website at www.kassaa.ca.

