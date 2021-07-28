How Kingston-connected athletes did at Tokyo Olympics

Article content

• Jennifer Casson of Kingston, competing in the women’s lightweight double sculls with partner Jill Moffatt, finished sixth in the semifinal on Tuesday and moved on to the B final Wednesday night at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

• Will Crothers and the men’s four finished second in their B final while Kristina Walker and the rest of the women’s four placed fourth in theirs. Both of their Olympics Games are now finished.

• Ali ten Hove in the 49er FX class started her regatta along with partner Mariah Millen late Monday night and placed 18th. The racing continued into Tuesday morning with two more races, in which they placed seventh and 15th, respectively. They raced three more times on Wednesday morning placing 16th, 14th and 15th again. The pair have a break until Friday and Saturday, when they’ll compete in six more races.