International rowers competing in eastern Ontario in September 2022
The World Rowing Tour is coming to eastern Ontario in September 2022.
The Bays and Islands World Rowing Tour will host more than 50 long-distance adventure rowers from around the world.
International rowers competing in eastern Ontario in September 2022
Teams of rowers will travel from Brighton to Mallorytown over the course of a week, rowing in the waters of the Bay of Quinte and the Thousand Islands.
World Rowing, the international governing body for the sport of rowing, supports “Rowing for All” — the idea that rowing is an accessible touring, recreation and fitness activity for people of all ages and experience levels, a news release from Visit Kingston said.
The flagship event of its Rowing for All Commission is a week-long tour, organized in a different country each year. Bays and Islands will be the third World Rowing Tour event hosted by Canada, and the first in southeastern Ontario.
The tour is organized by Ontario Adventure Rowing and supported by Rowing Canada Aviron.
Participants will enjoy views from the water in addition to many opportunities to experience the region as they row by.
Waterfront festivals held along the way will bring together rowers and spectators while showcasing and celebrating Ontario’s waterways and water sports.
The rowers will be in coxed quads: boats with four people sculling with two oars each and one person steering. These boats are designed with watertight compartments and are virtually unsinkable.
Opening ceremonies will be held on Sept. 10, 2022, in Belleville. Rowing will commence Sept. 11, with Sept. 17 being the last day on the water, followed by a closing ceremony held that evening in Kingston.
The Bays and Islands Tour will be run by volunteers, mainly members from Ontario Adventure Rowing and rowing/water sport clubs along the route.
“Our members are so excited to welcome rowers from around the world for this tour,” Peter Jepson of Ontario Adventure Rowing said. “We expect that this tour will elevate the international profile of our region for sport tourism and will showcase the Bay of Quinte and the Thousand Islands as a great place for recreation, for young and old alike.”
More about the World Rowing Tour at worldrowingtour2022.ca.
To learn more about Ontario Adventure Rowing, go to adventurerowing.ca.
