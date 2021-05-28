International rowers competing in eastern Ontario in September 2022

Article content

The World Rowing Tour is coming to eastern Ontario in September 2022.

The Bays and Islands World Rowing Tour will host more than 50 long-distance adventure rowers from around the world.

Teams of rowers will travel from Brighton to Mallorytown over the course of a week, rowing in the waters of the Bay of Quinte and the Thousand Islands.

World Rowing, the international governing body for the sport of rowing, supports “Rowing for All” — the idea that rowing is an accessible touring, recreation and fitness activity for people of all ages and experience levels, a news release from Visit Kingston said.

The flagship event of its Rowing for All Commission is a week-long tour, organized in a different country each year. Bays and Islands will be the third World Rowing Tour event hosted by Canada, and the first in southeastern Ontario.

The tour is organized by Ontario Adventure Rowing and supported by Rowing Canada Aviron.