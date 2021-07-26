Kingston-connected athletes in action at Olympics
We may be a few days into the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, but many of the Kingston-connected athletes are only just getting started.
Following are their schedules in eastern daylight time:
Aaliyah Edwards and Canada’s women’s basketball team continue through the preliminary round on Wednesday against Korea and Saturday against Spain. Both games start at 9 p.m. The Canadians fell to Serbia on Monday morning, 72-68.
Ali ten Hove of Kingston, in the 49er FX class, starts her regatta late Monday night at 11 p.m. She and partner Mariah Millen compete in three races all week until Saturday, with the exception of Thursday, which is an off day. On Wednesday, their races start at 1:50 a.m., while on Friday they begin at 1:50 a.m. and 11:05 p.m.
Annie Foreman-Mackey is one of the four members of Canada’s cycling team pursuit. They start their competition on Aug. 2 at 2:50 a.m. and will compete again the next day at 2:30 a.m. Should they advance to the final, the race starts at 4 a.m.
Napanee’s Britt Benn, a veteran of Canada’s Rugby Sevens squad, will start her tournament on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. against Brazil, and will continue on July 29 at 3:30 a.m. against Fiji and at 8:30 p.m. versus France.
Kingston’s rowers have already hit the water of the Sea Forest waterway, moving on to the finals of their regattas.
Jennifer Casson of Kingston, competing in the women’s lightweight double sculls with partner Jill Moffatt, will be back on the water for semifinal 2 on Tuesday at 10: 50 p.m.
Kristina Walker of Kingston and the rest of the women’s four will be competing next on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the B final.
Also competing in the B final on the men’s side of fours is Kingstonian Will Crothers and Queen’s student Gavin Stone. The race is Tuesday at 7:40 p.m.
To learn more about each athlete, search for them at www.thewhig.com. Their Olympic profiles can also be found at www.olympics.com/tokyo-2020/olympic-games/en/results/all-sports/athletes.htm.