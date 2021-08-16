Kingston hosts beach sprint rowing trials for first time

Kingston rowers had the opportunity to engage with the excitement of beach sprints on Saturday afternoon.

The second of the Rowing Canada Aviron High Performance Beach Sprint Trials were held at Kingston Yacht Club on Saturday, along with a “try-it” opportunity for interested participants.

According to organizer Iain Wilson, beach sprint rowing is a relatively new sport and, it was the first time Kingston had hosted such an event.

Beach sprint rowing involves men’s solo, women’s solo or mixed doubles participants running down a beach about 10 metres, around obstacles, to the water before getting into the shells for a 250-metre slalom course on the open water, then returning to the beach, somersaulting out of the shell and sprinting back to the finish line.

Saturday’s event was high stakes for participants. The trial was part of a national series, with the winner to represent Canada at the beach sprints world championships in Portugal in September. The winners of Saturday’s event were Aubrey Oldham and Sarah Pidgen, who will be receiving funding from Rowing Canada to head to Victoria, B.C., next week to participate in the final trial of the series.

Following the big race on Saturday morning, local residents — from expert rowers to total beginners — had the opportunity to complete the course and try out the shells, with assistance from Pidgen and Oldham, along with other participants.

For Wilson, the event was a great opportunity to familiarize Kingston’s water sport community with the beach sprint rowing discipline and to collaborate on an exciting new sport.