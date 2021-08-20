Kingston pitcher Brash flirts with no-hitter

The 23-year-old right-hander came within two outs of spinning a no-hitter as the Arkansas Travelers silenced the Double-A Central league’s South Division-leading Frisco RoughRiders, 3-0, in a seven-inning first game of a Minor League Baseball doubleheader at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

Buoyed by an impressive leap up the Seattle Mariners’ prospects ladder one day earlier, Kingston’s Matt Brash turned in a mound performance on Thursday evening that was nothing short of jaw-dropping.

Brash carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and got the first out of the final frame on an infield grounder — the 18th consecutive batter he had retired after walking Josh Smith with one out in the bottom of the first inning.

Next up was Josh Jung, whom Brash had whiffed in the first inning to begin his 18-out string. This time, however, on a 1-0 pitch, Jung hit a soft line drive to left field that found the ground for Frisco’s only safety. Following a mound visit, Brash recorded a strikeout, a walk and a fielder’s choice to end the game.

Brash entered the game having seen his Seattle prospects ranking, according to MLB Pipeline, rise from 26th to 11th in the midseason list announced Wednesday. He barely made the American League team’s top 30 on March 19, placing 30th, and he checked in at 24th in the second set of rankings. Baseball America currently has Brash rated ninth in the Mariners’ minor-league system.

Brash, in his first professional complete game, improved his won-lost record to 2-1 with the Travelers, striking out 11 and walking just two on Thursday, while lowering his earned-run average to a minuscule 1.91 in six starts.

In 33 innings, he has given up just seven earned runs, 19 hits, 12 walks and has struck out an impressive total of 48 batters, or 13.1 per nine innings. Opponents are hitting just .157 against him and his WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) is 0.94.

He started the season in High-A ball with the Everett (Wash.) AquaSox, pitching to a 3-2 record in 10 appearances (nine starts) and boasting a 2.55 ERA, a .204 opponents batting average and a 1.32 ERA. He struck out 62 in 41.1 innings (13.5 per nine innings).