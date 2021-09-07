Kingston rowers successful at first regatta in two years

Kingston Rowing Club members fared well at their first competitive regatta in two years on the weekend.

Local rowers competed at the 100th Anniversary Regatta, Eastern Rowing Association, at the Olympic Basin in Montreal on Saturday and Sunday.

Rowing club members won three 500-metre races on Saturday and posted a win and a third on Sunday.

Racing under ideal conditions on Saturday, according to longtime coach John Armitage, KRC’s Ollie Brennan won gold in the men’s U15 single in a time of one minute 56.50 seconds. It was Brennan’s first career race and came in a 47-boat field. KRC’s Ben Stephenson placed first in the U17 single in 1:57.80. Brennan and Stephenson teamed up to win the U17 double in 1:50.44.

Rachel Hackett, in her first racing experience, won gold in the women’s U15 single in 2:20.8 and Alex Duggan, also in her first race, was third in the U17 single in a time of 2:10.60. Hackett and Duggan teamed up in the women’s U17 double and finished second in 2:04.22

Racing under more challenging conditions on Sunday, Isidora Ferguson and Emma Abicht raced to gold in the women’s 2,000 U19 double, with Catherine Davidson and Emily Benny in third. Quinn Cruickshank and Ben Stephenson finished third in the U19 men’s double.

