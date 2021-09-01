Kingston’s Abi Tripp, in her only individual event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, was disqualified from a 100-metre breaststroke heat on Tuesday evening (Eastern Time) after a race official concluded her breaststroke kick, taking into consideration her cerebral palsy and dystonia, was not legal.

Her time of one minute 34.44 seconds was one of the best times of her career and would have given her the second-fastest time going into the final early Wednesday morning.

Kingston swimmer disqualified from breaststroke heat at Tokyo Paralympics

Dystonia is an involuntary muscle contraction condition that causes slow repetitive movements or abnormal postures.

Tripp, 20, and a German swimmer were disqualified by the same official for the same alleged infraction. Both countries protested the decision, but the response from the officials was, “You can’t protest a statement of fact.”

Vicki Keith, head coach and founder of the Kingston Y Penguins, has coached Tripp since the swimmer was six years old, agreed with Swimming Canada’s assessment of the disqualification that Tripp’s kick “does occur within her assigned cause of exception.”

“While racing, I glided along the water with strength, confidence and trust,” Tripp wrote in a social media post. “Three important pieces that I have struggled to put together for so long.

“Being disqualified in my only individual event here in Tokyo was not what I envisioned, but that race meant more than the DQ (disqualification).”

In the race, Tripp said she swam the distance better than she has in the past three years.

“And I did it with pure joy.”

In an interview on Wednesday, Keith said Paralympic swimmers have various exceptions due to their particular condition.

“For instance, if you’re a single-armed amputee and the race requires you to touch with both hands, obviously you won’t, but you have to show intent, so on one side your arm on one side would reach toward the wall and the other arm would touch the wall.