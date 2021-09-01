Kingston swimmer disqualified from breaststroke heat at Tokyo Paralympics
Kingston’s Abi Tripp, in her only individual event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, was disqualified from a 100-metre breaststroke heat on Tuesday evening (Eastern Time) after a race official concluded her breaststroke kick, taking into consideration her cerebral palsy and dystonia, was not legal.
Her time of one minute 34.44 seconds was one of the best times of her career and would have given her the second-fastest time going into the final early Wednesday morning.
Dystonia is an involuntary muscle contraction condition that causes slow repetitive movements or abnormal postures.
Tripp, 20, and a German swimmer were disqualified by the same official for the same alleged infraction. Both countries protested the decision, but the response from the officials was, “You can’t protest a statement of fact.”
Vicki Keith, head coach and founder of the Kingston Y Penguins, has coached Tripp since the swimmer was six years old, agreed with Swimming Canada’s assessment of the disqualification that Tripp’s kick “does occur within her assigned cause of exception.”
“While racing, I glided along the water with strength, confidence and trust,” Tripp wrote in a social media post. “Three important pieces that I have struggled to put together for so long.
“Being disqualified in my only individual event here in Tokyo was not what I envisioned, but that race meant more than the DQ (disqualification).”
In the race, Tripp said she swam the distance better than she has in the past three years.
“And I did it with pure joy.”
In an interview on Wednesday, Keith said Paralympic swimmers have various exceptions due to their particular condition.
“For instance, if you’re a single-armed amputee and the race requires you to touch with both hands, obviously you won’t, but you have to show intent, so on one side your arm on one side would reach toward the wall and the other arm would touch the wall.
“Abi has an exception that is to show intent to kick because she can’t do a full and proper breaststroke kick an able-bodied athlete would.”
Keith, watching the Paralympics swimming online, said she saw male athletes swimming a similar breaststroke that was not disqualified.
“It’s unfortunate. Part of sport is sometimes people make bad calls, sometimes people have a difference of opinion in what’s legal, and it was just a calamity of errors that this official was on Abi’s side of the pool deck where Abi and the German athlete were racing.”
Tripp could have raced in the 100-metre freestyle at the Paralympics, but since the two races were on the same day, coaches thought the pair of races would be too much for Tripp’s dystonia.
“It was a little bit risky to have her swim two races in a day as her arm can overreact to exertion and can get stuck in a position that isn’t helpful for swimming,” Keith said.
“Sports can’t always be perfectly fair and balanced. People can only do their best, and I don’t even hold it against this official because I believe the officials are doing their very best. We can all learn from this and move on.”
Tripp is scheduled to swim the freestyle anchor leg in the 4×100-metre medley relay at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday.
After the Games, Tripp will be heading to her first-year psychology classes at Laval University in Quebec City and will continue training for the 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris.
“One of the most important things we learn in sport is about resiliency, and Abi’s had her share of that and she’s just proven what kind of athlete she really is,” Keith said.
