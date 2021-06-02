Kingston Yacht Club to hold virtual 125th anniversary celebration
Article content
Kingston Yacht Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary this weekend.
Established in 1896, the private yacht club at the foot of Maitland Street is old enough to be going through its second pandemic, namely the 1918 influenza pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kingston Yacht Club to hold virtual 125th anniversary celebration Back to video
Most of the club’s plans for the weekend have been cancelled or postponed due to pandemic lockdown rules. The events had included a reception and launch of Setting the Mark, a commemorative book about the club, on Friday, a sail past, a community salute, a barbecue, music and an anniversary dance on Saturday and an open house and harbour tours on Sunday.
The only event that will go ahead is a virtual celebration to be held Friday at 6:45 p.m. on the club’s website.
Setting the Mark is a compilation of articles, photographs, personal accounts and official historic records. The book chronicles the connection the yacht club has with local, national and international sailing communities, including the establishment of CORK (Canadian Olympic-training Regatta, Kingston) and the 1976 Summer Olympics, which had its sailing competition held at Kingston.
Advertisement
Article content
Since its inception, KYC has run or hosted Able Sail Kingston, Queen’s University varsity sailing and a learn-to-sail school for both children, youth and adults.
In the spring, summer and fall, the club hosts sail racing, cruising, foiling and windsurfing, and when conditions permit, winter iceboating. Many other groups, including women in wind, radio-controlled racing and regattas, use the KYC facilities and Lake Ontario for their events.
KYC was named the small club of the year in 2017 and Regatta of the Year for the Blind World Sailing Regatta in 2019.
“These acknowledgements are largely due to the vast expertise and amazing volunteerism from the majority of our members. We are not just a place for boats, but more so for the encouragement and advancement of the next generation of sailors and officials to lead the community,” a statement from the club said.
To join the celebration, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/82020517252?pwd=THIwbWhEUno2SDU1WWd5eGtCZ1ExUT09.
imacalpine@postmedia.com
twitter.com/IanMacAlpine