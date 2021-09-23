This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Over the years, there have been few fathers and sons to play in the Ontario Hockey League.

Article content One that comes to mind is the Hunter family. Brothers Dale and Mark played for the Kitchener Rangers and for the Brantford Alexanders, respectively, in the late 1970s. Dale’s sons, Dylan and Tucker, and Mark’s son, Garrett, all played for the London Knights, of which the Hunter brothers are the owners and coaches. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Like father, like son; Jackson Stewart to lace up for the Frontenacs just like dad Dave once did Back to video Closer to home, former Kingston Frontenac Joel Washkurak’s son, Keean, completed three seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads in 2019-20. And there have been even fewer fathers and sons who’ve played for the same franchise. Now the Kingston Frontenacs will be joining that exclusive club as Jackson Stewart, 17, hopes to play for the same team for which his father, Dave Stewart, played. The elder Stewart, at six-foot-one and 205 pounds, was a rugged defenceman with some offensive flair and a fan favourite who played three seasons for the Frontenacs, from 1989 to 1992, serving as team captain in his final season. In that time he scored 30 goals, added 110 assists and compiled 344 penalty minutes in 181 regular-season games. He also played seven years of minor professional hockey before retiring and going to work in the family’s automobile dealerships in Norwood, Ont., near Peterborough. Jackson Stewart, a left-winger who stands the same height but is 14 pounds lighter, was selected in the fourth round, 64th overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. The Whig-Standard spoke with the Stewarts about their unusual distinction, what it’s like to play in Kingston, what it’s like to have your own personal indoor arena steps outside your back door, among other subjects.

Article content • Jackson Stewart has chosen the No. 2 to wear on his Frontenacs jersey, the same number his father wore. “It’s been in the family for a while and I’ve been wearing it my whole life. It is a bit weird for a forward but I wear it for the family,” he said. Dave, who’s 49 years old, said Jackson didn’t have to be concerned that his dad’s number had been retired by the Frontenacs. “I was never worried about being in the rafters, that’s reserved for really good players,” he said self-deprecatingly. “Jack’s lucky I was no good.” Photo by Submitted Photo / jpg, KI • Like his father, Jackson said he likes to play a physical game. “I just like to use my body to make space and when I make space I’m able to make plays for my teammates and I like being physical and getting in the head of the other team,” he said. • What did your dad tell you about Kingston when you got drafted? “He said it’s a great city, when he was there it was a great organization and the fans are great,” he said. •In the three Frontenacs scrimmages in training camp so far, there haven’t been any fights and very few penalties. That’s a lot different than the training camps Dave Stewart remembers. “The game has obviously changed and, for the most part, it’s changed for the better,” he said. “Sometimes I think fighting keeps the cheap stuff out of the game but the kids are so skilled these days. My first shift of my very first scrimmage in Kingston I fought Brock Woods, who ended up being a lifelong buddy of mine. I wasn’t told in so many words to fight him, but I was certainly pointed in that direction.”

Article content Today’s game is “totally different,” he said, “but a great game to watch still. “There’s still room for an edge in your game but fighting is all but fazed out. So now, as a parent, that’s okay.” • Dave Stewart coached Jackson and his other son, 15-year-old Rowan, in Norwood and in Peterborough and Quinte minor hockey. “I’d coach one (of them) one year and another the other year,” said Stewart, who also helped coach the defence when Jackson played for the Quinte Red Devils U16. “I’ve always been an involved dad. Hockey is a game I love so I was happy to have both my kids playing.” “After peewee I think they were more skilled than I was, but I think the biggest thing that I taught Jackson was to respect the game, to play the game hard, work for your teammates and do your absolute best every time you play.” • Seven years ago, Dave built a standalone indoor rink — three-quarters the size of an NHL rink — on their family property in Norwood, Ont., so his sons could hone their skills, train and play with friends. “Every year when we were really young he’d build an outdoor rink beside the driveway and that was good enough. Then he decided to make a very big upgrade and made an indoor rink,” Jackson said. Photo by Submitted / Submitted “That helped me every year but especially last year with no hockey going on anywhere. I could just use that ice anytime I wanted and have buddies down.” To get through the lack of OHL hockey last year — what would have been Jackson’s rookie season — he took part in many skating and skills sessions in the arena and hosted a couple of three-on-three tournaments with friends.

Article content “It started out as a cement pad and a roof and it didn’t stop there,” Dave said. “We have an indoor ice pad with an upstairs warm room and a workout room that Jack used quite often in his drive to be playing where he is.” The arena also has an ice-resurfacing machine. “Last year, obviously with COVID, we were very tight with who we had out there,” Dave said. “We had a lot of OHLers-to-be and current OHLers that came and used the rink.” Dave Stewart wanted to get the players on the ice last winter, especially after the OHL season was scrapped. “I opened it up to get these kids on the ice because it was obviously a very tough year for kids Jack’s age, for kids a year younger going into their OHL draft and some guys going into the NHL draft.” Weekends were busy last winter but they kept the numbers down due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Jackson used to wake his father up every morning before school to skate on the rink. “He really utilized it. I was never driving him to do it, he was the one getting me up there and making me kind of helping him with things. I would certainly say it has benefited him but it was never built for that purpose. “I never, ever forced my kids to do it, I always said if they wanted to do it I would follow them around and run them all over the place. I was never going to push them if they weren’t pushing themselves.” • What advice would you give Jackson about how to make it in the OHL? “He’s been a kid that’s always worked hard and he’s a physical kid,” Dave Stewart said. “I think he needs to have a balance between physicality and offence. I told him about training camp (that) as soon as you get to training camp you realize how good these guys are and you just have to work hard every day because someone else will be working harder.”

Article content • What do you think of being the first father and son to play for the Frontenacs? “I (was) very proud of Jackson when he was picked by Kingston,” father said of his son. “I was happy for him for many reasons. I enjoyed the city and the fans were always great to me.” “One year I was here we had a really good year when we got beat by Belleville and the other two years we weren’t very good but I was very proud of Jackson to be picked there. “I’ve watched training camp every day and they’ve got a great group of young men and I certainly hope they have a great year.” Jackson, for his part, said he was “excited and glad” to be chosen by Kingston. “I heard a lot of great things about the city and fans, had a good organization and the guys have been good to me,” he said. Frontenacs coach Luca Caputi likes the younger Stewart’s style. “Jackson provides an energy and a high level of compete on a day-to-day basis,” Caputi said. “We are excited to see his development moving towards the regular season and beyond.” imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

