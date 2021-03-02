Local arenas hope to be next Kraft Hockeyville recipients
Article content
Three local arenas are hoping the Kraft Hockeyville judges choose them to be one of top four community facilities to potentially win a National Hockey League game and $250,000 in arena upgrades.
The Cataraqui Community Centre and Kinsmen Arena, Centre 70, and Kingston Memorial Centre have all had nomination stories entered on their behalf into the competition by community members.
Local arenas hope to be next Kraft Hockeyville recipients Back to video
Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 14, the nominations were to be followed up by community “rallying.” Rally actions earned rally points. The actions included submitting additional nomination stories for 10 points, sharing on Twitter for five points, adding a photo or video of the arena for three points, and adding a note or reacting with emojis on stories, photos and videos for one point each.
Both Centre 70 and the Cataraqui Community Centre and Kinsmen Arena each have three rally entries to support their cause.
The Centre 70 nomination suggested that the $250,000 grand prize could go towards new seating and heaters.
Advertisement
Article content
The nomination for the Cataraqui Community Centre and Kinsmen Arena suggested it may just need some touch-ups, but a completely new rink was suggested, too.
The individual who submitted the nomination, identified as Frank C, said he always felt like family when watching the Kingston Voyageurs at the rink.
“If any arena deserves the upgrade, it’s them,” the nomination states. “They have been a pillar in the community and it’s now time for the community to give back to it!”
The Kingston Memorial Centre has 116 rally action entries, many of which have been submitted by the Queen’s University women’s hockey community. Some of the rally actions also reference the arena’s role as a COVID-19 Assessment Centre last summer.
The first nomination suggests the $250,000 could go towards a new roof, grandstands and dressing rooms.
“The arena stands are cold and old but still hold cherished memories of all who have come before us,” the nomination states. “There is such rich history in that arena, and we as citizens are the caretakers of that history and our veterans living memorial. They fought for our freedoms and we need to keep our arena alive and in good order for future generations.”
The Kraft Hockeyville competition is now in its second phase: the Judging Period. This phase runs from Feb. 15 to March 19. On March 20, the top four community arenas will be named and then public voting opens April 9 at 9 a.m. EST and runs until April 10 at 5 p.m. EST. The winner is announced that evening.
Twillingate, Nfld., was named Hockeyville 2020. The prize money went towards the community’s George Hawkins Memorial Arena, a former aircraft hanger, in need of a new ice chiller, roof and general upgrades. The community has yet to host its NHL pre-season game due to COVID-related public health restrictions.
scrosier@postmedia.com
twitter.com/StephattheWhig