Local research project promoting inclusivity in parasports
Parasport athletes from around the world will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games beginning Aug. 24. However, issues of inclusivity within the parasport community continuously prevent many others from reaching that stage.
Enter Amy Latimer-Cheung, a kinesiology and health studies professor at Queen’s University, who is spearheading a multi-year research project funded by the national innovation organization Mitacs. The goal is to build a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for Canadian parasport athletes at all skill levels.
“We know that athletes with a disability are capable of incredible athletic performance, but, unfortunately, many individuals with a disability don’t have access to parasport in their community for a variety of reasons,” Latimer-Cheung said. “Our research is aiming to change the landscape of parasport in Canada.”
This involves increasing the amount of parasport programming available across Canada while also improving what is already available. Latimer-Cheung stressed the importance of working alongside those who live with disabilities to make these changes.
“We’re focused on creating resources to help communities start powerchair sports programs,” Latimer-Cheung explained. “Individuals who use powerchairs tend to have a degree of disability and may require additional support to participate in their sport.
“What we’re aiming to do is learn from success stories of powerchair sport across Canada, take all the wisdom that has been gained and package that into a set of resources.”
These resources may range from manuals to workshops. Latimer-Cheung hopes that by educating local sporting organizations, they will be better equipped to provide opportunities for powerchair athletes in their programming.
Latimer-Cheung also detailed her project’s focus on growing the all-important volunteer sector within the parasport community.
“Even more than able-bodied sport, parasport relies heavily on a strong volunteer base,” she said. “So what we’re aiming to do is understand the secrets to success of training volunteers who attend sporting events.”
Unfortunately, the image surrounding parasports remains a considerable barrier.
“In society, we have this view of what an Olympic athlete looks like and performs like, and we summarily have a view of what a Paralympian might be,” Latimer-Cheung said. “We know that their body type might deviate from the traditional Olympian, but nonetheless, there are expectations of being muscular, lean and tall.”
As things currently stand, the eagerness of both society and the media to push stories about overcoming disabilities propagates the harmful “super-crip” narrative, which, unfortunately, keeps many athletes with congenital conditions in the dark.
Not surprisingly, Latimer-Cheung believes adopting a new perspective is key to undoing these unfair stereotypes and creating a culture of acceptance for all athletes.
“Some (parasport) athletes are high performers but their bodies don’t meet that ideal,” she said. “It can create a sense of discomfort. There’s a tendency to shy away from coverage of sport and bodies that don’t meet our societal expectations.”
Everyone can help by tuning in to the upcoming Paralympic Games. More information on the Canadian athletes and an itinerary are available online at paralympic.ca.