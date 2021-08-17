Local research project promoting inclusivity in parasports

Parasport athletes from around the world will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games beginning Aug. 24. However, issues of inclusivity within the parasport community continuously prevent many others from reaching that stage.

Enter Amy Latimer-Cheung, a kinesiology and health studies professor at Queen’s University, who is spearheading a multi-year research project funded by the national innovation organization Mitacs. The goal is to build a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for Canadian parasport athletes at all skill levels.

“We know that athletes with a disability are capable of incredible athletic performance, but, unfortunately, many individuals with a disability don’t have access to parasport in their community for a variety of reasons,” Latimer-Cheung said. “Our research is aiming to change the landscape of parasport in Canada.”

This involves increasing the amount of parasport programming available across Canada while also improving what is already available. Latimer-Cheung stressed the importance of working alongside those who live with disabilities to make these changes.

“We’re focused on creating resources to help communities start powerchair sports programs,” Latimer-Cheung explained. “Individuals who use powerchairs tend to have a degree of disability and may require additional support to participate in their sport.

“What we’re aiming to do is learn from success stories of powerchair sport across Canada, take all the wisdom that has been gained and package that into a set of resources.”

These resources may range from manuals to workshops. Latimer-Cheung hopes that by educating local sporting organizations, they will be better equipped to provide opportunities for powerchair athletes in their programming.