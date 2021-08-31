Nearly 18-month pandemic break over for Frontenacs

It has been almost 18 months since Kingston Frontenac players have skated on their home ice at the Leon’s Centre.

But that pandemic-induced break is now over and the Frontenacs, along with every other Ontario Hockey League team, have started their training camps to prepare for a full 68-game season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the end of the 2019-20 regular season and playoffs, the 2020 training camp, and the entire 2020-21 regular season and playoffs were wiped out.

But the long layoff was most likely forgotten among the 47 returning players and two sets of rookies during a pair of high-tempo practices late Tuesday afternoon and evening under the direction of new head coach Luca Caputi.

“It’s exciting to be back,” overage centre Jordan Frasca said in an interview on Tuesday. “We’ve been off a long time and we all have the same goal and we’re all working towards getting better and winning. That’s what we’ve been building for in this long off-season.”

The six-foot-two, 20-year-old is one of four players vying for three available overage spots on the team. In 2019-20, Frasca scored 15 goals and added 28 assists in 58 games.

At home in Caledon since March 2020, Frasca has had some built-in training partners to help him stay in shape and pass the time — his brother Jacob, 18, who plays for the Barrie Colts and another brother, Gabriel, 15, who is eligible for the next OHL Priority Selection.

“I kept training and working and I just had a mindset to take it day by day and control what I can,” he said. “We were always keeping each other busy and finding ways at home to do stuff.”