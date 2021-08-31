Nearly 18-month pandemic break over for Frontenacs
It has been almost 18 months since Kingston Frontenac players have skated on their home ice at the Leon’s Centre.
But that pandemic-induced break is now over and the Frontenacs, along with every other Ontario Hockey League team, have started their training camps to prepare for a full 68-game season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the end of the 2019-20 regular season and playoffs, the 2020 training camp, and the entire 2020-21 regular season and playoffs were wiped out.
But the long layoff was most likely forgotten among the 47 returning players and two sets of rookies during a pair of high-tempo practices late Tuesday afternoon and evening under the direction of new head coach Luca Caputi.
“It’s exciting to be back,” overage centre Jordan Frasca said in an interview on Tuesday. “We’ve been off a long time and we all have the same goal and we’re all working towards getting better and winning. That’s what we’ve been building for in this long off-season.”
The six-foot-two, 20-year-old is one of four players vying for three available overage spots on the team. In 2019-20, Frasca scored 15 goals and added 28 assists in 58 games.
At home in Caledon since March 2020, Frasca has had some built-in training partners to help him stay in shape and pass the time — his brother Jacob, 18, who plays for the Barrie Colts and another brother, Gabriel, 15, who is eligible for the next OHL Priority Selection.
“I kept training and working and I just had a mindset to take it day by day and control what I can,” he said. “We were always keeping each other busy and finding ways at home to do stuff.”
Apart from being on- and off-ice training, the brothers played baseball and capture the flag.
“There was an anticipation for last season and I kept waiting and waiting for it, and when I knew that wasn’t going to happen, I just focused on the upcoming training camp, and here it is so now I’m happy and ready to go.”
Frasca said he can lead by example as an overage player and build confidence within the team.
“I also want to show the young guys there’s no shortcuts. We’ve got to keep working and find ways to do better every day,” he said.
Frasca said the Frontenacs should be an exciting team to watch this season.
“Within our group, we know what we can do and what we’re capable of, and that makes it fun to come to the rink,” he said.
The Frontenacs play two pre-season games this month — Thursday, Sept. 16, in Peterborough and at home against the Ottawa 67’s on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.
They open their regular season schedule on Friday, Oct. 8, against the 67’s at the Leon’s Centre.
Camp Notes
• The Frontenacs now have four overage players in camp training camp after defenceman Evan Brand was traded to the Mississauga Steelheads earlier this week for a 10th-round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.
Brand was drafted by the Frontenacs in 2017 and played 145 games over four seasons, scoring one goal and seven assists. Brand, six-foot-five and 208 pounds, accumulated 145 penalty minutes.
Besides centre Jordan Frasca, the other overage players are goaltender Ryan Dugas, defenceman Lucas Peric and forward Lucas Edmonds.
• The players invited to camp have been split into two squads, Team Robertson and Team Stewart, named after former Frontenacs.
Team Robertson is named after forward Jason Robertson, now with the NHL’s Dallas Stars, while team Stewart is named after brothers Anthony and Chris Stewart and former defenceman Dave Stewart (no relation). Forward Jackson Stewart (Dave’s son) will play for Team Stewart. He was drafted in the fourth round, 64th overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.
• Due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, European import players forward Martin Chromiak and goaltender Leevi Merilainen will be missing some camp time. Merilainen can participate in practices by Saturday while Chromiak will be back on Sept. 8.
Forward Zayde Wisdom and rookie Sawyer Prokopetz will miss camp due to injuries.
• With no fans allowed to attend training camp in person, the Frontenacs are livestreaming their scrimmages on their YouTube channel.
The Frontenacs will be scrimmaging on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, the camp’s last scrimmage will be from 9 to 11 a.m.
