New Frontenacs general manager has busy summer ahead

Kory Cooper, the newly appointed general manager of the Kingston Frontenacs, said hiring a new coach for the Ontario Hockey League team is on his list of things to do, but he will take some time to make the proper choice.

Article content

Cooper, 44, was promoted from assistant general manager after coach and general manager Paul McFarland left the team on Tuesday to become an assistant coach with the National Hockey League’s expansion team, the Seattle Kraken.

“It’s been a great day, been a busy day,” Cooper said in an interview late Tuesday afternoon.

He said he spent most of the day on the phone as part of his new responsibilities.

The native of Winsloe, P.E.I., was a goaltender in the OHL with the Belleville Bulls and Sudbury Wolves from 1994 to 1998 before playing eight years of minor pro hockey.

Prior to being hired last fall by the Frontenacs, Cooper spent five years with the Ottawa Senators as their goaltender development coach, spending a great deal of time working with the goalies on the Senators’ American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton, N.Y., and then in Belleville.

“I handled their goalies on the (AHL) team and kept a close watch on their prospects and draft picks,” he said.

Cooper said his priorities as Frontenacs general manager are the team’s day-to-day operations and looking for a head coach to replace McFarland.

“I’ll be overseeing those operations. I learned a lot in the eight months working as the assistant general manager. I’ve learned about the league and I’m going to continue to grow on that, I’m going to lean on the staff as a whole a lot, and although I might be sitting in the (general manager’s) chair, it’s going to be a collective group decision on everything we do here,” he said.