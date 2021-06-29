Odessa's Aaron Doornekamp on Canada's roster for Olympic basketball qualifier

Article content

Odessa’s Aaron Doornekamp has passed the first test in making Canada’s men’s basketball team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But the team has yet to qualify for a berth in the Games.

Doornekamp was named Monday to Canada’s 12-player roster that will play in a FIBA last-chance Olympic-qualifying tournament in Victoria, B.C., this week.

Canada’s first game in Group A of the tournament, against Greece, was scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Canada will play China on Wednesday. Canada is 21st in FIBA rankings, while Greece is ranked sixth and China 29th.

Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey make up Group B.

The top two teams in each group will advance to Saturday’s semifinals. The two semifinal winners will meet Sunday, with the champion clinching a spot in the Olympics.

Nick Nurse, coach of the National Basketball Association’s Toronto Raptors, will coach Canada at the tournament.

Doornekamp, a six-foot-seven, 35-year-old guard, plays club basketball in Spain for Lenove Tenerife. He is one of four players vying for a spot on the team who does not play in the NBA.

In an interview earlier this month, Doornekamp said his years of playing professional basketball in Europe have given him knowledge of international basketball rules, which can be different from those in the NBA.

“In terms of what I would bring to the team is obviously experience. A lot of the guys are young and they’re NBA players. So the international game has a lot of different rules than the NBA but their talent and skill level are second to none,” he said.

Doornekamp this season played 25 minutes per game with Tenerife, averaging just less than nine points per game. His team finished third in the league.

