Sail foiling regatta to come to Lake Ontario off Kingston's shores in July

The waters of Lake Ontario will be hosting a regatta next month for a new type of sailboat.

From July 23-25, Kingston Yacht Club and the Canadian Foiling Centre will be hosting a FOILKingston/FORK, a foiling regatta and training clinics.

Foiling is sailing with the entire boat out of the water.

The sailboats have wing-like foils mounted under the hull. As the boat increases its speed, the hydrofoils lift the hull up and out of the water, resulting in decreased drag and increased speed.

A sailing hydrofoil can achieve speeds exceeding twice the wind speed.

The sport is not just for single-hulled boats, as multihulls, windsurfers and kiteboarders can fly as well.

In 2024, five of 10 Olympic sailing classes will be foiling.

Race courses will be taking place out of Portsmouth Olympic Harbour and on Lake Ontario Park during the regatta.

“Spectators can see 50-plus competitors flying across Kingston Harbour going faster than the wind,” Sue Fraser, the president of the Canadian Foiling Centre, said in a statement.

“Foiling is the future of sailing,” former Olympic sailor John Curtis of Kingston said. “Professional sailing, like America’s Cup and Sail GP, are all raced in foiling classes now. Even I sail a foiling board when I kite sail.”

For information, go to www.canadianfoilingcentre.ca or www.kingstonyachtclub.ca or contact@canadianfoilingcentre.ca.

