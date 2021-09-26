Strong first half leads Gaels to 30-7 win over Gee-Gees

The Queen’s Gaels scored 23 second-quarter points on their way to a 30-7 Ontario University Athletics football victory over the Ottawa Gee-Gees on Saturday at Richardson Stadium before approximately 7,000 fans.

The win gives Queen’s a 2-0 record to start the season.

The Gee-Gees were playing with heavy hearts after defensive tackle Francis Perron died last Saturday after playing in a season-opening 11-10 loss to the Toronto Blues.

In a pre-game ceremony, stickers of Perron’s No. 99 were placed on the helmets of Gee-Gees players and a moment of silence was observed. Perron’s jersey was also laid on the field for the opening kickoff before being carried off by a pair of teammates.

Queen’s opened the scoring 14 seconds into the second quarter as Richard Burton caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback James Keenan. The majority of the six-play drive occurred late in the first quarter.

Queen’s received good field position at the Gee-Gees 35-yard line for its second touchdown, with Keenan completing the drive with a one-yard run four minutes later.

An interception by Queen’s Eric Colonna at centre field then led to Amherstview’s Konner Burtenshaw scoring on a four-yard run to put Queen’s up 21-0.

After a 62-yard kickoff from Queen’s Nick Liberatore, Ottawa started its next drive on its own 20-yard line, but after Gee-Gees running back J.P. Cimankinda lost 12 yards on the next rushing attempt, the Gee-Gees conceded a safety after the Ottawa offence lost another eight yards on the next play to give Queen’s a 23-0 halftime lead.

Ottawa, which didn’t practise until Thursday following Perron’s death, couldn’t get past the Gaels 40-yard line during the first half.