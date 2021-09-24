Teams take field one week after death of Ottawa Gee-Gees player

Players on both sides of the football will be taking the field on Saturday at Richardson Stadium with heavy hearts, one week after the untimely death of fifth-year Ottawa Gee-Gees defensive lineman Francis Perron after their game against the Toronto Blues.

The Queen’s Gaels, in their Ontario University Athletics football home opener, will be hosting the Gee-Gees in a game that kicks off at 3 p.m.

“Terrible news in the Canadian university football community and it’s hit our program pretty hard,” Gaels head coach Steve Snyder said on Thursday in his weekly media conference call. “A young guy from not too far away and easily could have been a Queen’s football player.

“We’re saddened and our team is well aware and we’re going to pay tribute on game day and co-ordinate something with the Ottawa football staff.”

Gaels defensive lineman Anthony Federico, who normally wears No. 99, the same number as Perron wore for Ottawa, will wear a different number out of respect, Snyder said.

“We’re going to stick together as a league and as a community. We wish Ottawa the best in terms of how they’re dealing with this. No one should have to go through something like that. It’s pretty sad stuff,” Snyder said.

Snyder was asked if Perron’s death could get into the head of a university-age player with the message that life is sometimes too short.

“It’s made an impact on everyone. Football is a sacred game and life is obviously sacred, and you have to deal with this stuff the best you can. … It’s a pretty special time in their life and a special game, so you don’t want to take anything for granted,” he said.

Snyder said the Gee-Gees had the option of postponing Saturday’s game but decided to play.

“I certainly don’t want to speak on behalf of them, but when something like this happens, sometimes the best thing to do is go out and play and let everybody do what they love to do,” he said. “The greatest way to honour a football player is playing really good football.”