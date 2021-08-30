Napanee Express finish just shy of medals at Eastern Canadians

“They scored four in the top of the first inning and in the bottom of the first we scored two,” Napanee coach Scott Morrow said.

After a 4-1 round-robin record, Napanee took on New Brunswick 1, the eventual bronze medallist, in a semifinal. A slow start led to a close 4-3 loss.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The 12-player team, with five members from Kingston, had to battle both the eventual champion and also the bronze medallist during the tournament.

Napanee Express are coming home after finishing just out of the medals at the Eastern Canadian U19 girls softball championship in Prince Edward Island over the weekend.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Napanee added a run in the fifth to make it 4-3.

“We couldn’t close the gap and lost, which put us out of the tournament,” Morrow said.

“Our two losses were against two of the medal teams. Our first game wasn’t great, but we played really well after that.”

After an opening 8-0 loss to eventual gold medal-winning Prince Edward Island 1, Napanee reeled off four straight wins: 12-1 over New Brunswick 2 and 8-1 over Nova Scotia 1 on Friday.

In Napanee’s third game, on Saturday morning, the Express broke open a 7-7 tie to beat Prince Edward Island 3 by two runs, 9-7. After Peyton Barkley pitched a scoreless top of the sixth inning, she hit a two-run home run to clinch the win.

In their final round-robin game, the Express beat (Up The Middle) UTM Ontario East, 6-3, fuelled by Kieran Raymo’s three-run homer. Battersea’s Morgan Salter pitched in the game for UTM, which went 2-3 at the tournament and missed the playoffs.

The Moncton Rebels won the silver medal.

The Express won the 2019 Eastern Canadians with six players from that team on the 2021 squad.

Morrow said that due to COVID-19, the Express had difficulty finding opponents to play this season.

“It’s been tough the last two years as it has been for everybody. We only played six games against girls teams in the last two years,” Morrow said.

“We played extremely well for how much ball we played in two years.”

imacalpine@postmedia.com

twitter.com/IanMacAlpine