The Express U14 boys came close to delivering another Eastern Canadian championship for the Napanee area softball hotbed.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The team arrived back home earlier this week from Hoyt, New Brunswick with a silver medal.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Napanee U14 boys come close to Eastern Canadian championship Back to video

The Express outscored their opponents 47-1 in four games before taking on their Ontario rivals, the Wilmot Thunder in the last game of the round-robin.

The Express silenced the Thunder 4-3 winning the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Napanee also won the Ontario championship at home defeating Wilmot in the final earlier this month.

The Express knocked out Carbonear, Newfoundland and Labrador 11-0 in the semi-final which set up another meeting with Wilmot in the final.

But the Western Ontario team prevailed 14-7.

The two rivals split their six games in the Ontario and Eastern Canadian championships.

Express players Brody Neilson was named top hitter of the tournament while Dylan Kemp was named top pitcher.

“The kids had a great time down east, they played extremely well,” said Express coach Scott Thompson.

imacalpine@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/IanMacAlpine