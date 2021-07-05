This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content KINGSTON — Canadian 49er FX sailors Ali ten Hove of the Kingston Yacht Club and Mariah Millen of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club are wrapping up three weeks’ worth of training on Lake Ontario off Kingston’s shore before heading off to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games.

Article content In an interview on Monday, ten Hove, 25, a mechanical engineering graduate from Queen’s University, said it’s appropriate the pair are training out of Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, a place where they first competed together almost five years ago after sailing in their own boats. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Olympic sailors get in last-minute training before heading to Games Back to video “This is a full-circle moment for us because this is where we first teamed up and started training and learning this boat, so it’s a nice way to sum it all up before heading to Tokyo,” ten Hove said. “We decided to sail at CORK for fun to see if we would make a great team, and we discovered pretty quickly that we did so. We decided to run with it and team up for the 2020 Games,” Millen, 23, said. The Toronto sailor said the partnership is great. “I couldn’t be happier than I am with Ali,” she said. “I think our personalities really complement each other, and we both have very similar values and we’re both very good in different areas and that makes the best team possible.” “Through our high and our lows, we come out stronger and complement each other really well,” ten Hove said. They made their first appearance together at the ISAF world sailing championships in 2018, qualifying for the gold fleet and a spot on the national team. They finished 15th at the European championships in 2019, a best-ever Canadian result. They earned their spot in the Olympics by finishing fourth at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. They also earned a career-best 49er FX world championship result in February 2020, finishing 18th in Australia.

Article content The pair also have some Olympic sailing legacy behind them. Photo by Ian MacAlpine / The Whig-Standard Ten Hove’s father, Martin, competed in the 470 class at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, and Millen’s dad, John, competed in the Flying Dutchman class in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and won a bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games. Millen is confident the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee will keep the athletes safe from COVID-19 at the Games, despite the country’s low vaccination rates. As of Monday, only 13.9 per cent of the Japanese population had received two doses, with 25 per cent with one dose. “We’ll be pretty isolated within an Olympic bubble and our team bubble, so I think all the measures have been put in place to make sure we go in and out of the Games in a safe manner and just get to do what we need to do,” Millen said. By being in the bubble, ten Hove said she won’t mind missing out on the regular Olympic experience such as socializing with athletes from around the world and attending events with large crowds. “I think undoubtedly this Olympics will be different than any other Olympics, but that being said, we’re just focusing on things that are in our control, and that’s what we’ve always done in the sport of sailing and that won’t change from our perspective,” she said. Both ten Hove and Millen said the 49er FX fleet is wide open. “It’s anyone’s game,” ten Hove said. “Our focus is to just make sure that we show up and put our best foot forward every race we’re there and leave it all out on the water. If we do that, we’ll be really happy.”

Article content “Going into the Olympics, our class is so tight that anything can happen, but our goal is to go out there and work together as a unit and give it our best, and if we do that we’ll be happy,” Millen said. “Obviously winning a medal is a dream of both of ours since we were children, but going in, top 10. We’ll feel good about it but shooting for gold in 2024.” The pair took part in a test event at the Olympic venue in 2019 after competing at the 2019 Pan American Games, where they finished just out of the medals. “We have a sense it’s going to be pretty breezy or a light sea breeze, so we have an idea, and we’re not having any expectations and just take what we get,” Millen said. They have been training in Kingston for the past two weeks, with Canadian Laser sailor Robert Davis acting as their coach, and will be in Kingston until Friday, then spend some time in Toronto before leaving for Japan on July 12. Both sailors appreciate the support they’ve received from their home yacht clubs. “We’re so happy to represent each of our yacht clubs and make them proud,” Millen said. “We’re so grateful for all the support,” ten Hove said. “Obviously with the Olympics being postponed an extra year, we were really lucky to have such a strong support system backing us and encouraging us. With Olympic history and excellence, they all support us. They are the major reason I’m going to the Olympics.” imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine Photo by Ian MacAlpine / The Whig-Standard

