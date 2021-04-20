Article content

It was not an unexpected announcement.

The Ontario Hockey League said on Tuesday morning that the league would not return to play a 2020-21 abbreviated season.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ontario Hockey League officially scraps season Back to video

“We have worked tirelessly with the province and the chief medical officer of health for the past year on different scenarios and different windows of opportunity, but the reality is the conditions in Ontario have never been right to start and complete an uninterrupted, safe opportunity for players to showcase their skills,” OHL commissioner David Branch said in a statement.

The OHL had originally delayed the season to early November, then early January and, after that, an idea was floated that the league’s 20 teams could play in hub cities based on the league’s four divisions.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League started play in the fall but was delayed numerous times due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and the Western Hockey League started play in late February but recently announced the cancellation of the playoffs.

On April 13, the Canadian Hockey League announced that the Memorial Cup would be cancelled for the second year in a row.

A few weeks ago, the league and the Province of Ontario had reached an agreement on the OHL, but just before announcing any details of the return to play, pandemic conditions worsened and that plan was scrapped.