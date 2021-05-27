Pair of Frontenacs make NHL draft list of North American skaters
A pair of Kingston Frontenacs have made the National Hockey League Central Scouting final draft list of North American skaters.
Centre Francesco Arcuri, 17, is ranked 122nd (Round 4) and defenceman Braden Hache, 18, is rated 181st (Round 6).
In the 2019-20 season, both Arcuri of Woodbridge and Hache of Newmarket were rookies on the Frontenacs. Arcuri scored seven goals and added 13 assists, Hache recorded five assists in an injury-shortened season.
Neither played in 2020-21 due to the Ontario Hockey League season cancellation from COVID-19 concerns.
The North American skaters list consists of 224 players. The NHL also released a list of 150 international skaters. Thirty-two players made the North American goaltenders list along with 13 on the international list.
The top North American prospect is Owen Power, a defenceman with the University of Michigan. Power of Mississauga was drafted 22nd overall by the Flint Firebirds in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.
Ranked as the No. 2 North American skater is Mason McTavish, a centre with the Peterborough Petes.
The top international player is left-winger William Eklund of Djurgarden in the Swedish League.
The 2021 NHL Entry Draft will be held virtually, with the first round on July 23 and rounds 2 through 7 on July 24.
Hache up for honorary award
Hache earlier this week was named the OHL’s candidate for the Hockey Gives Blood Dayna Brons Honorary Award.
Hache is being recognized as a leader in his efforts to raise awareness toward the important cause of blood and stem cell donation, an OHL news release said.
Hache is a blood donor, a potential donor on Canada’s stem cell registry and an advocate for organ and tissue donation. He organized his own virtual campaign in an effort to recruit new stem cell donors between the ages of 17 and 35 this past season.
Regina Pats forward Logan Nijhoff and Moncton Wildcats defenceman Tristan De Jong are the nominees from the Western Hockey League and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, respectively.
The award is presented in honour of Dayna Brons, the former athletic therapist for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos who was killed in a team bus crash on April 11, 2018.
Brons was known for her humility, dedication and kindness and as a regular blood donor, the release said.
