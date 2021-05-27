Pair of Frontenacs make NHL draft list of North American skaters

Article content

A pair of Kingston Frontenacs have made the National Hockey League Central Scouting final draft list of North American skaters.

Centre Francesco Arcuri, 17, is ranked 122nd (Round 4) and defenceman Braden Hache, 18, is rated 181st (Round 6).

In the 2019-20 season, both Arcuri of Woodbridge and Hache of Newmarket were rookies on the Frontenacs. Arcuri scored seven goals and added 13 assists, Hache recorded five assists in an injury-shortened season.

Neither played in 2020-21 due to the Ontario Hockey League season cancellation from COVID-19 concerns.

The North American skaters list consists of 224 players. The NHL also released a list of 150 international skaters. Thirty-two players made the North American goaltenders list along with 13 on the international list.

The top North American prospect is Owen Power, a defenceman with the University of Michigan. Power of Mississauga was drafted 22nd overall by the Flint Firebirds in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.