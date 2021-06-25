Queen's name new rowing coach

Article content

After a national search, the Queen’s Gaels rowing club did not have to look far for their new head coach.

Queen’s announced this week that they have hired assistant coach Katie Bruggeling to take the position.

She replaces Rami Massarani.

Bruggeling spent the last three years as the rowing team’s first full-time assistant coach.

She has over 18 years of coaching experience at the junior and senior club level as well as experience in university varsity rowing, said a news release from Queen’s Athletics.

She was also a former NCAA Division 1 varsity coxswain at Clemson University and an assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma prior to coming to Queen’s.

Bruggeling helped lead Queen’s women’s and men’s teams to a bronze medal finish at the OUA Championships and to four silver medals at the Canadian University Rowing Championships.

At the national level, she coached the 2020 CanAmMex team with Row Canada as well as six Gaels rowers that have gone on to represent Canada internationally, including Gavin Stone, who won a bronze in the men’s eight at World Rowing Cup in 2019.

“I have been a part of the Queen’s Rowing Team over the past three years and am lucky to have been influenced by an extremely talented group of athletes and coaches that have made the program what it is today,” said Bruggeling in a statement. “I am excited to build on the tradition of excellence that has been established over the program’s rich history.”

Her appointment is effective July 1st.

