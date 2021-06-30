Sixth Kingston-area athlete heading to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Canada’s 12-player roster was announced at halftime of the Canadian men’s team’s 97-91 win over Greece in preliminary group play at the last-chance Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday.

Kingston basketball player Aaliyah Edwards has been confirmed as the sixth Kingston-area athlete who will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games as she made Canada’s women’s basketball team that will be going to the Games.

The women’s basketball team, ranked fourth in the world, had already qualified for the 2020 Games, which were delayed one year due to novel coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Edwards, who will turn 19 on July 9, is the youngest player on the Canadian roster. She played her freshman NCAA season with the University of Connecticut Huskies in 2020-21.

The former Frontenac Falcons star averaged 10.7 points with the Huskies, who lost in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament in April.

The Kingston area’s list of confirmed Olympians also includes three rowers (Will Crothers, in his third Olympics, in the men’s four; Jennifer Casson in the women’s lightweight double sculls; and Kristina Walker of Wolfe Island in the women’s four), one sailor (Ali tenHove in the 49er FX class) and a women’s rugby player (Napanee’s Brittany Benn, who will play for Canada’s rugby sevens team in the Olympics for the second time).

A Kingston-connected rower — Queen’s University engineering student Gavin Stone of the Island Lake Rowing Club near Orangeville — will be joining Crothers in the men’s four.

Odessa’s Aaron Doornekamp, currently on the men’s basketball roster, which hasn’t officially been announced, has a chance to compete at the Games if Canada can win the qualifying tournament in Victoria.

Swimmer Abi Tripp of Kingston will compete in the Paralympics, also in Tokyo, which will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

