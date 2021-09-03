Swedish-Canadian Lucas Edmonds chooses OHL

Although he doesn’t count as a European import on the Kingston Frontenacs, Lucas Edmonds brings five years of experience from junior and professional hockey in Sweden to his overage season in the Ontario Hockey League.

Born in North Bay to a Swedish mother and Canadian father, the now 20-year-old moved to Toronto to play hockey when he was 11.

Edmonds, who speaks fluent English and Swedish, later moved to Sweden to play a higher level of hockey when he was 15.

It was in Sweden where Randy Edmonds, Lucas’s father, played and coached professional hockey after skating with the Concordia Stingers in the mid-1980s, and it was where Lucas’s parents met.

“I have a Swedish passport, which definitely helps, and my dad, he was a player and coach in Sweden for many years when he was in his prime, so he knows many people there,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds’ father told him there is a lot of focus on skill development in Sweden, and it was something Edmonds thought he needed.

His parents and sister stayed in Canada while Edmonds lived in Sweden for the past five years.

“I was kind of on my own in Sweden for quite a while,” he said. “Now I’m ready to come back to the OHL, play a lot of games and have fun.”

Edmonds was a seventh-round pick of the Frontenacs in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection from the Vastra Frolunda U16 team and attended training camp that fall, but he was told he wasn’t quite ready for the OHL.

“I was honoured to be drafted by an OHL team and especially Kingston, being such a prestigious organization,” he said. “I had an OK camp, but they said, ‘We don’t really have a spot for you right now.’ When they said that, I felt maybe it was best to go back to Sweden, where I would get to play a lot and develop and maybe when I’m ready I could come back to North America and test out the OHL.”