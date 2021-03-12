Article content

Two members of Kingston’s Team McDonald, who competed for Ontario at the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier in Brandon, Man., participated in the COVID-19 Brier curling bubble in Calgary this week playing for different provinces.

Jon Beuk of Kingston, McDonald’s third, played the same position for James Grattan’s New Brunswick rink, and skip McDonald of London took the place of Nova Scotia skip Jamie Murphy.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Team McDonald curlers finish 4-4 with their teams at Brier Back to video

Both Beuk’s and McDonald’s teams finished at 4-4, fifth in their respective pools, and failed to make the Brier playoffs, which started on Friday.

The two Ontario men were eligible to play out-of-province under a Curling Canada free agent rule that allows teams to use one out-of-province/territory player.

Both teams experienced some close losses to some powerhouse curling teams.

Beuk’s team started off the Brier on March 5 with a 6-3 win over wild card skip Mike McEwen, ranked seventh in the world. After a win over British Columbia, New Brunswick lost two one-point games to Brendan Bottcher, the 2020 Brier finalist in Kingston, and 2014 Olympic curling champion Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario. Later in the week, it also lost 7-6 to former world champion Glenn Howard.

McDonald’s Nova Scotia team opened the Brier with a 7-4 loss to former world champion Kevin Koe, then lost 12-7 to John Epping of Ontario in the third draw. In the fifth draw, McDonald dropped an 8-6 decision to the 2020 Brier champion Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Brier final is scheduled for Sunday evening.

imacalpine@postmedia.com

twitter.com/IanMacAlpine