With 2020-21 season lost, Frontenacs' McFarland looks ahead to 2021-22

Article content With the official cancellation of the Ontario Hockey League season on Tuesday, Kingston Frontenacs general manager and coach Paul McFarland can now hit the delete button on his computer for his plans for 2020-21 and focus on 2021-22. “We don’t really have any other choice. We’ve kind of stressed to our players, and it’s going to be our philosophy obviously as an organization as we move forward, that we can control the things we can control,” McFarland said in an interview. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. With 2020-21 season lost, Frontenacs' McFarland looks ahead to 2021-22 Back to video Despite the OHL’s efforts to get the season going during the COVID-19 pandemic, McFarland said it was tough on Frontenacs players having the season delayed a number of times and then ultimately cancelled. “Most importantly through the next few months, we’re making sure to be there for our players, both from their physical and mental well-being, to make sure that we support them in every area we can possibly to help them continue through this process.” McFarland hasn’t heard any further details from the league about allowing overage players from 2020-21 to play next season or if rosters will be expanded to allow more than three overage players next season. But for now, unless the OHL makes an allowance for 22-year-olds, Frontenac fans can say goodbye to Dawson Baker, the left-winger acquired from the Sudbury Wolves prior to the 2018-19 season. Baker, a shot-blocking, penalty-killing specialist, would have been an overage player in 2020-21.

Article content The Baltimore, Ont., native played 194 OHL games, scoring 33 goals and adding 20 assists, and the gritty forward accumulated 226 penalty minutes over his career. In the shortened 2019-20 season, he had his best season, scoring 19 goals in 61 games. Also, recently acquired overage forward Jacob Roach and goaltender Cole McLaren will most likely never suit up with the Frontenacs. Kingston now has a glut of overage players from which to select three for the 2021-22 campaign: forwards Lucas Rowe, Jordan Frasca, Dustin Hutton, Nick Wong and the recently acquired Luke Edmonds; defencemen Evan Brand and Lucas Peric; and goaltender Ryan Dugas. “We’re always trying to plan for the future and what’s that going to look like, but fortunately we’re going to have some time on our side before we have to make any of those decisions,” McFarland said. Frontenacs management will also be welcoming two classes of rookies to the team next season, players taken in the OHL Priority Selection in April 2020 and those who will be chosen this year. The date of the 2021 draft has yet to be announced. McFarland doesn’t believe there will be pressure on the coaching staff from a teaching perspective as the coaching staff has done a lot of virtual teaching over the past few months. “It’s not obviously under normal circumstances in a normal environment, but things we’ve been able to do virtually, our group is continuing to grow and learn and trying to make the best of a tough situation,” he said.

Article content McFarland said the Frontenacs have signed 2020 first- and second-round selections Paul Ludwinski and Nathan Poole, both centres, along with third-round selection defenceman Thomas Budnick and right-winger Paul Hughes from the U18 draft. “Our staff, along with myself and (assistant general manager) Kory (Cooper), we’ve all been working very hard to be prepared as we can be for this upcoming draft,” he said. Possibly returning for their 19-year-old seasons could be import forwards Martin Chromiak of Slovakia, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the ninth round, 179th overall, in last fall’s NHL Entry Draft, Vitali Pinchuk of Belarus and Kallaway Mercer, a ninth-round Frontenacs selection in 2018. Another 19-year-old in 2021-22 is Zayde Wisdom, who had a breakout year in 2019-20, scoring 29 goals and 59 points in 61 games. Wisdom was drafted in the fourth round, 94th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers. This season, Wisdom has scored seven goals and 11 points in 19 games with the American Hockey League’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers’ top affiliated club. On defence, the Frontenacs will have their 2018 first-round selection, Jacob Murray, and 2019-20 rookie Ethan Ritchie playing their 19-year-old seasons. Also, star forward Shane Wright, 17, will be back for another season, but this could his last one in Kingston if he becomes a high draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and sticks with his NHL team, as other exceptional status players have done in the past. “It’s going to be an exciting group to be around — a lot of young and high-end talent that’ll be a year older, and hopefully all this work that we’ve been putting in, albeit virtually, it’ll pay off for us,” McFarland said. imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

